NC State women's basketball earns 7-seed in NCAA Tournament, to face Tennessee

NC State coach Wes Moore has built a well-oiled machine in Raleigh. His team is a perennial NCAA Tournament squad, one that is more than capable of making a run deep into March.

And despite having an up-and-down season, the Wolfpack is headed back to the Big Dance once again this season.

NC State earned a 7-seed in the field, which set it up to play 10-seed Tennessee on Friday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The host, 2-seed Michigan, will square off with 15-seed Holy Cross

This story will be updated.