NC State women’s basketball has lost back-to-back for first time since 2024. Where does it need to improve?

NC State coach Wes Moore wasn’t pleased with his team’s full performance in its 83-65 loss at No. 9 Duke on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Wolfpack had a chance to earn a marquee win, but struggled to keep pace with the Blue Devils for all 40 minutes. Afterwards, Moore, when asked if it’s just one particular player that needs to give him more, rebutted that statement. Instead, all 10 scholarship players have to produce at a higher level, he believed. “I think our whole team can play harder,” Moore said. “I’ll be honest, this is crunch time. And this is a tough time because we’re not quite at March yet and we’ve been going for a long time. February is what I call the dog days of the season. But we can’t wait til March. “We’re in a dogfight to get the double bye. Right now, we’re behind it. We’re in a position where we control our own destiny. We’ve got to find that extra gear. It’s not just one person, our whole team has got to find that.” The Wolfpack, which is currently one game back from a top-four spot and the double bye at next month’s ACC Tournament as Moore alluded to, has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2024. It’s an uncommon feeling for the program, but could be able to get the team’s attention coming down the stretch with three regular season games to play. But where does NC State need to improve in order to get back on track with third-place Syracuse set to visit Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m., The CW)? Let’s take a look at it.