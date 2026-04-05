NC State women’s basketball roster reset: What the Wolfpack is looking for in transfer portal

NC State women’s basketball coach Wes Moore is an old-school soul. He’s spent more than three decades at the helm of four different collegiate programs, including each of the last 13 with the Wolfpack. And with that comes a sense of routine. But with the transfer portal and NIL taking over in the space, his traditional approach of retain and develop has been tougher and tougher to accomplish. Some players have fit the mold, notably current WNBA standout Aziaha James, while he’s found success in the portal with Madison Hayes (Mississippi State) and Saniya Rivers (South Carolina). Mixing in an increased payroll at the women’s basketball level with revenue sharing introduced last season, Moore had a tough time navigating the portal a year ago. He put an emphasis on retaining most of his roster with a sizable chunk of the team’s budget, but appeared to struggle when it came to acquiring talent that had yet to play for him. In total, NC State hosted four transfer portal targets for official visits last spring. It signed just one: UConn’s Quadence Samuels. That outcome left Moore puzzled in the weeks after. “I guess I figured out I’m not a very good GM,” Moore told TheWolfpacker.com in an exclusive interview last June. “It’s been a new experience. We went from being sellers trying to sell your university, academics, program, culture to being buyers. It’s a different world, different era. I’m still trying to find my way through it some.” He was able to learn from that experience. Now, NC State seems to be well-positioned to take advantage of the transfer portal when it opens Monday, including a better understanding of how to approach the new roster-building process. The Wolfpack has several spots to fill after weathering attrition of its own (currently seven open slots if it wanted to max out its roster, and that number is likely to rise this week), but it has set up for a perfect opportunity for Moore and his staff to reload its roster for the 2026-27 season. After all, the veteran coach wasn’t pleased with this past season’s outcome. Yes, the Wolfpack won 21 games and made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, but the expectations are vastly higher than that. The program believes it can win a national championship, and that will remain the bar with deep runs in March as the standard for a normal season in Raleigh. To reach that, the transfer portal will need to be an asset. Here are the positions that NC State is looking to target in this offseason’s player movement cycle to prepare for next year.