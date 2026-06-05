NC State women's basketball to visit Ole Miss in ACC-SEC Challenge

NC State women’s basketball retained its top two players in senior guard Zoe Brooks and forward Khamil Pierre heading into a critical 2026 campaign. Now, the Pack knows what one of its marquee games of the year will be.

Wes Moore’s squad is set to visit Ole Miss on Dec. 2 at the SJB Pavilion in the ACC-SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Friday morning.

NC State holds a 2-1 record in the cross-conference event, knocking off Vanderbilt 70-62 inside Reynolds Coliseum in 2023 with a win over Ole Miss 68-61 in Raleigh in 2024. The Pack did drop a tight one in the challenge at then-No. 9 Oklahoma 103-98 last season.

This season’s meeting will be the sixth in the all-time series between NC State and Ole Miss. The Wolfpack holds a 4-1 advantage over the Rebels, including three straight wins, with the most-recent victory coming in 2024 in Raleigh.

NC State’s only trip to Oxford, Miss., resulted in an 80-71 win over Ole Miss on Dec. 21, 2007. Khadijah Whittington led the Wolfpack with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting as she played all 40 minutes in that victory.

The only time NC State has lost to Ole Miss in program history? A 68-63 defeat during the 1989 NCAA Sweet Sixteen, hosted by Auburn.

In addition to the ACC-SEC Challenge game, NC State will travel to the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff to face off with Kansas State and LSU on Nov. 27-28, respectively.

Full slate of ACC-SEC Challenge matchups

Wednesday, December 2

LSU at North Carolina

Louisville at Texas

Miami at Florida

Georgia at SMU

NC State at Ole Miss

Stanford at Auburn

Thursday, December 3

South Carolina at Duke

Notre Dame at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Virginia Tech

Clemson at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Arkansas

Missouri at Florida State

Texas A&M at California

Georgia Tech at Alabama

Virginia at Mississippi State