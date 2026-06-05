NC State women's basketball to visit Ole Miss in ACC-SEC Challenge
NC State women’s basketball retained its top two players in senior guard Zoe Brooks and forward Khamil Pierre heading into a critical 2026 campaign. Now, the Pack knows what one of its marquee games of the year will be.
Wes Moore’s squad is set to visit Ole Miss on Dec. 2 at the SJB Pavilion in the ACC-SEC Challenge, the conferences announced Friday morning.
NC State holds a 2-1 record in the cross-conference event, knocking off Vanderbilt 70-62 inside Reynolds Coliseum in 2023 with a win over Ole Miss 68-61 in Raleigh in 2024. The Pack did drop a tight one in the challenge at then-No. 9 Oklahoma 103-98 last season.
This season’s meeting will be the sixth in the all-time series between NC State and Ole Miss. The Wolfpack holds a 4-1 advantage over the Rebels, including three straight wins, with the most-recent victory coming in 2024 in Raleigh.
NC State’s only trip to Oxford, Miss., resulted in an 80-71 win over Ole Miss on Dec. 21, 2007. Khadijah Whittington led the Wolfpack with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting as she played all 40 minutes in that victory.
- 1Trending
He's ready
How Gainey's path prepared him
- 2
'Surreal moment'
Gainey embraces dream job
- 3
Whirlwind
How Gainey navigated the process
- 4
Contract details
How much Gainey will make at NC State
- 5
Toughness
Gainey's team identity
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The only time NC State has lost to Ole Miss in program history? A 68-63 defeat during the 1989 NCAA Sweet Sixteen, hosted by Auburn.
In addition to the ACC-SEC Challenge game, NC State will travel to the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tipoff to face off with Kansas State and LSU on Nov. 27-28, respectively.
Full slate of ACC-SEC Challenge matchups
Wednesday, December 2
LSU at North Carolina
Louisville at Texas
Miami at Florida
Georgia at SMU
NC State at Ole Miss
Stanford at Auburn
Thursday, December 3
South Carolina at Duke
Notre Dame at Vanderbilt
Tennessee at Virginia Tech
Clemson at Kentucky
Oklahoma at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Arkansas
Missouri at Florida State
Texas A&M at California
Georgia Tech at Alabama
Virginia at Mississippi State