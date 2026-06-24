NC State women's hoops signee Annsley Trivette has decorated prep career in four sports

NC State incoming freshman post player Annsley Trivette capped her high school career with a storybook senior year at Abingdon (Va.) High.

The 6-foot-2 Trivette started it off by being part of a VHSL Class 3 state title in volleyball, with a 3-1 match victory over Christiansburg (Va.) High on Nov. 22, 2025, at the Salem (Va.) Civic Center to finish 29-3. Trivette moved on to her main sport, and helped the Falcons go 22-8 and win the 3A title, dominating Front Royal (Va.) Skyline High 58-38 on March 14 at Virginia Commonwealth.

Trivette did both soccer and track and field this spring, and she repeated by winning the 3A titles with 44 feet, 7 inches in the shot put and 141-10 in the discus on June 5-6. She played striker in soccer.

“It’s kind of a Cinderella ending,” said Trivette, 18. “Like the team [in volleyball], just coming into your senior year, it’s always in the back of your head, like maybe you could win a state championship.

“Then when we really started to like progress throughout region and district and stuff, and then we make it to the game, it’s like, ‘We’re not losing now.’

“That was kind of in basketball too. The start of the season was a little rocky in both, but then it’s like the team starts to come together and the coaches start to come together.”

Trivette began her new life at NC State, moving to Raleigh on Tuesday, and she’s excited about what is to come.

“NC State is a very cool program and have won a lot in the past couple of years, so getting a call from NC State was very cool,” Trivette said. “Just talking with my family, that’s where we decided it was the perfect place for us.”

Trivette’s family roots are based in North Carolina. Her father is from Harmony, N.C., in the far western part of the state. Her mother grew up in Statesville, N.C., and both sets of grandparents still live in Harmony and Statesville respectively. Both of her parents went to Appalachian State, and knew each other before arriving in Boone, N.C.

Trivette likes the concept that her family can take a day trip and see her at numerous ACC schools when she plays.

“It was always in the back of my mind that going to a North Carolina school would be cool,” Trivette said. “Just the level of basketball that they play in the ACC is very aggressive and how physical it is. That was a big factor for me because I like to play physical.”

Trivette picked NC State on Aug. 12 over Wake Forest and Virginia after an unofficial visit to Raleigh. She didn’t even need to take an official visit to pick coach Wes Moore and his program. That didn’t deter her from enjoying her eventual official visit after the selection.

“We sat in Reynolds, and they showed us a video on the big screen in the gym,” Trivette said. “It was just so cool. Just sitting there with Wes Moore in Reynolds, I knew it was the right place, and I was sitting with my parents.”

Moore quickly won over Trivette’s family when he told a funny story about his wife.

“My family, we have very big personalities,” Trivette said. “That was when my mom fell in love with him there. It was a really funny story and she just died.”

Trivette has never watched a game at Reynolds Coliseum before, but she followed the team when she could on television. The Wolfpack finished 21-11 overall and 13-5 in the ACC, falling 92-63 to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s super cool that everyone is talking about how they are going to watch me on TV one day,” Trivette said. “Coming from a small hometown, there aren’t a lot of people that get to play on TV.”

Trivette picked NC State over Wake Forest and Virginia, where she officially visited. She was also offered by Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Appalachian State, Belmont, Bowling Green, Elon, Furman, Gardner-Webb, Kent State, La Salle, Marshall, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, South Florida, Tulane and Youngstown State.

Trivette averaged 23.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game her senior year at Abingdon High, and averaged 20.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game her junior year. She started her prep career at nearby Richlands (Va.) High.

“I’m a three or four, so if you’re going to put somebody small on me, I’m going to go in and try to post them up,” Trivette said. “Then if you put a big, I’m going to try to beat them with my speed. Hopefully, I can shoot it some a little bit.”

Trivette played with the stacked West Virginia Thunder traveling team in the Under Armour Association, which raised her profile, especially in winning the title. Trivette averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 60 percent shooting in 10 games with West Virginia Thunder.

“Obviously playing with [rising seniors] Ivanna [Wilson-Manyacka] and Sydney Mobley and all of them, the level they play and how mentally smart they are with the ball with what they do,” Trivette said.

Wilson-Manyacka is ranked No. 2 in the country and Mobley is No. 12 in the class of 2027.

Trivette plans to major in sports management at NC State, and remain in the “sports realm” when her playing career ends. Concentrating on just one sport in college will be an interesting change.

“That is something I talk about sometimes because I am so busy now,” Trivette said. “I don’t know what I am going to do just playing one sport in college. People are like ‘You are always so busy.’ I guess I’ll have to find some club sports or something to get into and to find a church. I also play the saxophone at my church, so I might find a band.”