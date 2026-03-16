NC State won’t have WR Teddy Hoffmann for the 2026 season. Where does the Wolfpack go from here?
NC State’s wide receiver room took another blow Monday afternoon as sophomore Teddy Hoffmann was issued a one-year suspension for violating NCAA rules. The emerging star wideout, who broke out with a productive freshman campaign with the potential to carve out an expanded role this coming fall, will now be sidelined after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the program announced. Where does the Wolfpack go from here? Let’s take a look.