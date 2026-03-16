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NC State won’t have WR Teddy Hoffmann for the 2026 season. Where does the Wolfpack go from here?

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Teddy Hoffmann
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) makes a catch defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Dallas Golden (14) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

NC State’s wide receiver room took another blow Monday afternoon as sophomore Teddy Hoffmann was issued a one-year suspension for violating NCAA rules.  The emerging star wideout, who broke out with a productive freshman campaign with the potential to carve out an expanded role this coming fall, will now be sidelined after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the program announced.  Where does the Wolfpack go from here? Let’s take a look.

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