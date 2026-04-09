NC State working to hire former Kansas State associate head coach Matthew Driscoll as assistant

NC State’s coaching staff continues to take shape. The latest hire nearing the finish line for Justin Gainey’s staff? Former Kansas State associate head coach Matthew Driscoll, TheWolfpacker.com can confirm.

The former Greensboro College standout guard brings a wealth of experience to NC State’s staff under a first-year head coach in Gainey. He was previously the head coach at North Florida for 16 seasons before serving as Kansas State’s associate head coach — and later interim head coach this past season.

Driscoll, 61, is a longtime stalwart in the coaching profession. He worked his way up the ranks, including five seasons at Clemson from 1998-2003, which featured three wins over North Carolina during his stint with the Tigers. He was also on staff at Valparaiso (2003) and Baylor (2003-09) before taking the helm at North Florida.

The Pittsburgh, Pa., native guided North Florida in its first 16 seasons at the Division I level, including a trip to the 2015 NCAA First Four in Dayton. The three-time ASUN Coach of the Year honoree posted a 248-264 overall record in his time leading the Ospreys, which included three regular season conference titles.

Most recently, Driscoll served as Kansas State’s interim head coach after Jerome Tang was fired on Feb. 18. He went 2-5 to complete the season, featuring wins over Baylor and West Virginia.

Driscoll is a high-energy addition to the Wolfpack’s staff that will help create a well-rounded staff around Gainey in Raleigh.

Where Gainey’s staff stands now

Driscoll is the fourth hire that Gainey has made since accepting the job last Monday. The Wolfpack has also hired former Georgia assistant Anthony Goins as the program’s offensive coordinator and brought on former Kentucky associate head coach Alvin Brooks III, while former Tennessee assistant director of player development Riley Collins is also on staff at NC State.

Additionally, the Wolfpack is expected to retain assistant general manager Patrick Stacy. He has been integral in the team’s transfer portal planning and approach this week.