NC State WR Noah Rogers plans to enter transfer portal

The transfer portal isn’t open yet, but NC State continues to lose players that plan to enter it once it starts allowing entries on Jan. 2. The latest Wolfpack starter to announce his intention to do so? Redshirt sophomore wideout Noah Rogers.

The former five-star recruit informed On3’s Hayes Fawcett of his decision Friday afternoon. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

NC State WR Noah Rogers plans to enter the Transfer Portal



In his 2 years with the Wolfpack he totaled 68 receptions for 919 yards and 3 TDs



The 2023 On300 Five-Star Recruit started his career at Ohio State

Rogers, a Raleigh native, caught 33 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns in his second full season as a starter with the Pack. He turned in 35 receptions for 478 yards and a score during the 2024 campaign, his first collegiate action after redshirting his freshman season at Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout topped 70 receiving yards once this past fall when he caught eight passes for a career-best 96 yards to pace NC State’s offense in the team’s 48-36 upset win over then-No. 8 Georgia Tech on Nov. 1. His most-impactful catch of his Wolfpack career is likely the 44-yard reception through double coverage in the final 90 seconds, which helped set up NC State’s comeback win at UNC to cap the 2024 regular season in Chapel Hill.

Before Rogers’ collegiate career began, he accounted for more than 3,200 receiving yards and 37 touchdown catches in his final two seasons of high school football at Rolesville (N.C.), highlighted by a 22-score junior campaign.

Rogers joins sophomore wide receiver Terrell Anderson as the starting route runner to opt to depart the program this offseason. That duo combined to account for 33.5 percent of the Wolfpack’s receiving yards this season. Add in senior tight end Justin Joly and senior wideout Wesley Grimes, both of whom exhausted their eligibility, and that total balloons to 62.2 percent as the team’s top four pass catchers won’t return in 2026.

Rogers is the 11th scholarship player to announce his decision to leave the Wolfpack this offseason. He joins defensive linemen Josh Alexander-Felton and Justin Terrell, defensive backs Daemon Fagan and Zack Myers, linebackers Elijah Groves and Kelvon McBride, running back Hollywood Smothers, and wide receivers Christian Zachary, Tank Boston and Anderson in looking for a new program to compete with in 2026.