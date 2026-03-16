NC State WR Teddy Hoffmann suspended for 2026 season due to NCAA rules violation

NC State sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann will miss the 2026 season while serving a one-year suspension for violating NCAA rules, the program announced Monday.

Hoffmann, according to the team’s statement, tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The result is an automatic NCAA suspension of one calendar year, which includes a season of competition.

“Teddy made a mistake that he’s taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said via a statement. “It’s an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it’s permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience.”

Hoffmann, a former three-star recruit out of Boca Raton (Fla.) Atlantic High in the 2025 cycle, put together a standout campaign as a true freshman this past fall. He hauled in 25 receptions for 359 yards with three touchdowns, in addition to a 59-yard trick-play touchdown pass, in his 13 appearances at wide receiver.

The 6-foot-1, 172-pound wideout broke out in his collegiate debut with five receptions for 93 yards in the Wolfpack’s season-opening win over East Carolina. He was able to build off it later in the season, posting three straight 40-plus yard games, including three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in NC State’s upset win over No. 8 Georgia Tech on Nov. 1.

But without Hoffmann for the upcoming season, NC State’s wide receiver depth will be tested moving forward as the Wolfpack’s top-five pass catchers from the 2025 campaign won’t be on the field in 2026.