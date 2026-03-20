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NC State wrestling All-American outlook: Who breaks through, who falls short

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman14 minutes agofleischman_noah
Will Denny
Mar 19, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack Will Denny competes against Lehigh Mountain Hawks Max Brignola during the NCAA DI Wrestling Championship at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After the opening day of the NCAA Championships at Rocket Arena in Downtown Cleveland, NC State has six of its seven wrestlers still alive for podium finishes going into Friday’s second day of competition.  The Wolfpack has a pair of wrestlers in the quarterfinal round, while five others are looking to work their way through the consolation brackets to earn All-America honors in the process.  Let’s take a look at the six Wolfpack wrestlers that are still fighting in the brackets and how they may fare the rest of the way in the NCAA Tournament.

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