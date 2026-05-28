NC State's ACC men's basketball opponents released

NC State men’s basketball found out its ACC opponents for next year, but will still be awaiting the dates.

NC State will have its home-and-home games this season with Wake Forest and California under new coach Justin Gainey. That will mean NC State plays its lone meetings with Duke and North Carolina on the road.

The Wolfpack main home opponent will likely be Louisville, who has had a banner offseason in the transfer portal.

NC State will also host Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Southern Methodist, besides WFU and California.

The Wolfpack will also have road games at Georgia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Stanford, Virginia and Virginia Tech, along with the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

NC State will not play Syracuse and new coach Gerry McNamara.

Gainey has been busy reloading a roster that returns just rising junior shooting guard Paul McNeil and redshirt freshman post player Zymicah Wilkins.

NC State landed Hofstra sophomore point guard Preston Edmead, Santa Clara redshirt junior shooting guard Christian Hammond, Washington State redshirt junior power forward Eemeli Yalaho and UC-Irvine fifth-year senior center Kyle Evans.

The Wolfpack have also added small forwards Comeh Emuobor (New Hampshire) and Richard “R.J.” Keene II (Boise State), both seniors, sophomore shooting guard Darius Adams (Maryland) and sophomore point guard Jacari Brim (Appalachian State).

Gainey signed high school senior point guard Kingston Whitty of Arden (N.C.) Christ School and landed post player Robert Jurkovic of Slovenia.

Duke and Louisville will likely enter the year as the highest ranked ACC teams, with Miami and Virginia in the mix.

Duke created waves by landing about to be 17-year-old power forward Joaqim Boumtje-Boumtje of FC Barcelona, who is a skilled 6-foot-9 power forward. He joins Rivals top recruits Cam Williams, who is ranked No. 6 nationally at power forward, No. 11-ranked point guard Deron Rippey Jr., No. 17-ranked shooting guard Bryson Howard and No. 124-ranked center Maxime Meyer.

Duke also landed standout transfer John Blackwell, a shooting guard from Wisconsin. Duke lost freshman power forward Cameron Boozer and sophomore wing Isaiah Evans as underclassmen to the NBA Draft.

Louisville made a big splash this offseason in landing center Flory Bidunga of Kansas and point guard Jackson Shelstad of Oregon. The Cardinals also got power forward Alvaro Folgueiras of Iowa, small forward Karter Knox of Arkansas, shooting guard De’Shayne Montgomery of Dayton and former Youngstown State and USC 7-5 center Gabe Dynes.

Louisville also got class of 2027 6-11 center Obinna Ekezie Jr. to graduate a year early, and he was ranked No. 16 in the class of 2026 by Rivals.

NC State’s ACC opponents

Wake Forest/at Wake Forest

California/at California

Boston College

Clemson

Florida State

Louisville

Notre Dame

Pitt

SMU

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At Duke

At Georgia Tech

At Miami

At North Carolina

At Stanford

At Virginia

At Virginia Tech

•••

Primary Partners:

Boston College-Notre Dame

Clemson-Georgia Tech

California-Stanford

Duke-North Carolina

Florida State-Miami

Louisville-SMU

NC State-Wake Forest

Pitt-Syracuse

Virginia Tech-Virginia

•••

Variable partners for 2026-27 season:

Boston College-Virginia Tech

California-NC State

Clemson-Florida State

Duke-Virginia

Georgia Tech-SMU

Louisville-North Carolina

Miami-Pitt

Notre Dame-Wake Forest

Stanford-Syracuse