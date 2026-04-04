NC State’s bullpen impresses to earn series-clinching win over Notre Dame

After conceding a leadoff double in the seventh, NC State right-handed reliever Ryder Garino seemed to buckle down on the mound. His low-90s fastball was the weapon of choice, while the effective slider served as a more than capable off-speed option.

The former South Carolina transfer didn’t let the extra-base hit rattle him. Instead, he was able to return to the form that he had in the sixth — a three up, three down frame with a trio of strikeouts, all off the looking variety.

Garino struck out Notre Dame’s Drew Berkland, and even though he allowed Noah Coy to single to put runners on first and third in a 2-2 ballgame, the bullpen arm stayed composed. He fanned the next two batters he saw, sitting down standout catcher Mark Quatrani with his slider, while a high fastball sent Bino Watters walking back to the dugout after fanning on the heat.

That sequence earned Garino a healthy ovation from the Doak Field crowd. The ball-knowing supporters of the Wolfpack felt as if that would be the difference between finding a way to earn a critical series win or allowing the Irish to build momentum on the road in Raleigh.

And, well, it was the former as NC State was able to add five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to earn a 7-3 victory over Notre Dame. The Wolfpack, which was swept at Georgia Tech last weekend, has the chance to return the favor to the Irish on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m., ACCNX).

For Garino, who allowed one run on three hits with a season-best-tying six strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work, the seventh inning seemed to prove exactly who he is as a reliever — one that can fill the zone and is unafraid to attack top-of-the-lineup hitters.

“Whenever you get to do your job, whenever the coaches have trust in you, it’s always a good feeling,” Garino said. “Just keep the game close. When I can do that for my team, it’s a great feeling.”

Garino did exactly what NC State needed him to, opening the door for lefty Cooper Consiglio to pick up the save with a pair of scoreless innings, aided by four strikeouts.

The roommates served as a shutdown duo. If not for the missed location on his first pitch of the eighth inning by Garino that turned into a solo homer by Notre Dame, the two would have been able to completely halt the Irish’s standout order.

But the combined 4.1 innings with five hits allowed and 10 strikeouts will do, especially for a team that hasn’t been able to find a consistent mix of backend relievers to use in critical moments.

NC State skipper Elliott Avent might have just put together a winning recipe in leverage situations with the duo.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to put together, the bullpen, it’s been so hard for us,” Avent said. “We’ve been short a few people, so guys have had to do more. But they work hard with their bodies, their nutrition, and they get their rest. … They’re strong and ready for the moment.”

They’ve filled multiple roles in an effective manner lately.

Garino bounced back from tossing 54 pitches against Liberty just four days ago — an outing he fanned six with just two hits and one run allowed in 2.1 innings from the bullpen — with 39 more tosses against Notre Dame. Consiglio, meanwhile, has served as both closer and starter this season, most recently throwing 100 pitches in a five-inning outing at Georgia Tech last Sunday.

But when their numbers were called against Notre Dame, the duo did what it needed to do to be effective. And their teammates were the loudest cheerleaders following each strikeout or big pitch they were able to land battling the Irish.

“I’m happy to see them do well,” sophomore centerfielder Ty Head said. “It gets me fired up in the outfield. We’re behind them, so we just have to keep going.”

NC State’s offense rose to the occasion, too, highlighted by junior second baseman Luke Nixon’s two-run homer in the seventh, while Mikey Ryan logged a pair of run-scoring doubles in the final two frames to make it a more than comfortable finish to earn the victory.

But for Garino, who battled mononucleosis in the offseason to set him behind the rest of the pitching staff in the preseason, the recent success has proved he is a crucial part of the Wolfpack’s bullpen heading into the last two months of the regular season. He made a slight adjustment to shorten his delivery last week, and it has paid dividends with his 12 strikeouts in less than a week.

Avent, the 30th-year manager, is more than pleased with the sophomore’s in-season development. He might have discovered the missing piece for the backend of the bullpen at the right time in the heart of ACC play.

“I think he’s just getting into his groove and figuring it out,” Avent said. “He’s been outstanding for us, and I think he’ll continue to get better and better.”