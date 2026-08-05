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The Wolfpacker Football

NC State’s defense knows last season was up and down. It wants to become the Wolfpack’s go-to unit in 2026

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
59m
Harvey Dyson
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

Harvey Dyson didn’t grow up near NC State. His hometown of Cedar Hill, Texas, wasn’t even remotely close to ACC country, either. But each time the Wolfpack found its way into his orbit, the likes of Bradley Chubb or Germaine Pratt were likely to follow. In short, defense was the first thing on his mind when Dave Doeren’s program came up in conversation or appeared on his TV. So even though the unit hasn’t performed at the same standard that most are used to in Raleigh over the past couple seasons, the Tulane transfer outside linebacker is eager to change the narrative. And the rest of the defense has taken to the same mindset.

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