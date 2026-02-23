NC State's defense knows to not allow Virginia's Sam Lewis to get loose

NC State players might not have been overly fluid with Virginia junior small forward Sam Lewis in the first meeting, but they will be Tuesday.

Lewis played a crucial role in scoring 20 of his season-high 23 points in the first half of the eventual 76-61 UVa win Jan. 3 at NC State.

The Toledo transfer had been benched the game before and Virginia lost 95-85 in triple overtime at Virginia Tech on Dec. 31. He was re-inserted into the starting lineup against NC State and promptly scored 13 of the first 15 points of the game to ensure a good start for the Cavaliers.

Lewis scored his 20 first-half points in a variety of ways and defenders from NC State on him. NC State coach Will Wade particularly wants the Wolfpack defense to understand that when a player drives into the paint, if the defense collapses or reacts, the “hammer pass” could be thrown to Lewis, waiting for the jumper in the corner.

“We’ve got to work on their baseline drives,” Wade said. “They just got mismatches and drove us and beat us one-on-one.

“They did a lot of stuff driving at baseline, like I said, throwing the hammer and then playing out of that. That’s something that we certainly we’re going to have to have to be aware of and have to do have to do a better job with.”

Lewis’ scoring spree started when Virginia grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked it out to him, for the first basket of the game. Whatever it was about seeing the ball go through the rim early, he was aggressive throughout the first half.

Lewis split the defense on a drive, getting by both senior guard Alyn Breed and sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil for a layup. Lewis also drew fouls against both senior power forward Darrion Williams and senior guard Tre Holloman on respective drives.

Lewis’ third basket was another drive on a press break against NCSU senior center Ven-Allen Lubin.

The fourth basket was the hammer pass with senior point guard Dallin Hall driving on the baseline and slipping the pass by NC State freshman wing Matt Able to Lewis in the left corner for the three-pointer.

Lewis’ fifth basket came on an offensive rebound by UVa, who swung the ball to Lewis on the left wing for another three-pointer. The Cavaliers took a 30-13 lead with 5:30 left in the first half and never looked back.

Lewis’ sixth basket of the first half was a drive and kick to him in the right corner, and his shot fake threw NC State redshirt junior small forward Terrance Arceneaux off, and made the mid-range jumper.

Lewis ended the first half with a heat check three-pointer against Able at the top of the key after Hall swung the pass from left-to-right. Virginia went into halftime leading 40-20.

Wade called Virginia the best defensive team in the ACC.

“They’re kind of the opposite of who we are,” Wade said. “Their physicality poses a lot of issues for us. This will be a monumental task tomorrow and hopefully we can play better, get off to a better start than we got off to in the first game.

“We can’t let our offense affect our defense because any chance we have, we’re going to have to be better defensively and get a few more stops than we’ve been getting.”