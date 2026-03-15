NC State’s Heath Andrews buckles down, delivers series-clinching start to knock off Boston College

Heath Andrews spent Friday and Saturday prepared to enter from the bullpen with Boston College in town for the first ACC series of the season. The right-hander hadn’t pitched in 12 days, including an absence for his grandmother’s funeral earlier this week, so NC State coach Elliott Avent wasn’t sure what to expect from him when his number was called.

The 30th-year skipper went as far as not announcing a starter for Sunday’s game ahead of the series, looking to see how the first two games played out. If Andrews wasn’t going to be needed in relief, he’d likely be in line for his first start since March 3 with the Wolfpack looking to clinch the weekend against the Eagles.

And that’s what happened. Avent handed Andrews the ball to see how far he could go in the weekend finale. Despite the time away from the mound, the junior put together one of his more-dominant performances to lead No. 10 NC State to a 5-1 win over Boston College on Sunday afternoon at Doak Field.

The Fincastle, Va., native, who kept his velocity around 92 mph by the time he departed the mound, posted a season-best seven innings with one unearned run on seven hits, a walk and four strikeouts across 105 total pitches.

“I didn’t expect Heath, after what he’s gone through,” Avent said, “to go out and pitch the gem he pitched today.”

While Andrews hadn’t toed the rubber for NC State since his tone-setting start against then-No. 16 Coastal Carolina earlier this month, he was more than ready for the opportunity. In a way, it was an opportunity for him to focus on what he does best: Getting outs.

“Just knowing my name got called,” Andrews said, “[I was] going out there to do the best I can.”

Andrews was more than impressive on the mound. He dazzled, especially when Boston College looked to put pressure via runners on the basepaths. The veteran starter wasn’t fazed by the hits he conceded or the three defensive fielding errors committed by the Wolfpack defense, rather he made sure the Eagles weren’t able to capitalize on either.

The result? Holding Boston College to a perfect 0-for-12 with runners on base, including an 0-for-6 mark with those in scoring position, as he used pin-point accuracy to land his sinker and slider wherever he wanted to keep the Eagles hitters off balance.

Andrews’ ability to stay focused, keeping his sights set on the batter at the plate and disregarding whatever happened before after the break from serving as a starter, including the errors, seemed to amaze Avent.

“He was amazing today,” Avent said. “We’ve been playing good defense. We played very shoddy. If you look at the errors, they were unforced errors. …. It’s like, ‘what are you doing?’ Heath pitching around that, it shows not just how good his stuff was today, but how strong his mentality was.”

Andrews was never rattled in the Wolfpack’s biggest game of the season to keep pace in the ACC standings. He set the tone, allowing his offense to carry the rest of the load with a balanced lineup in the dugout that was propelled by sophomore shortstop Mikey Ryan’s two-RBI single in the fifth.

Asked afterwards how much an outing like this would boost his confidence, the soft-spoken Andrews was quick to respond: “A lot.”

Andrews is ready for any role that Avent and the coaching staff hands him. On this day, like his other three appearances, it was to quiet Boston College’s bats in an efficient manner. And he more than delivered.

“I think of it as, ‘I’m here. I got the start,’” Andrews said, “‘so I can do everything I can to help us win.’”

Still work to do in the bullpen

Even though junior left-hander Cooper Consiglio started each of the previous three Sunday games, he was sent to the bullpen against Boston College despite his success at the beginning of games.

Why? In short, NC State needed an effective southpaw to have at its disposal in what has become a right-handed laden reliever staff.

“It’s hard,” Avent said of deciding who was going to start Sunday afternoon. “I’m not saying it comes down to this, but we need another left-hander in the ‘pen right now.”

But with the uncertainty of how deep Andrews was going to be able to go after his extended break from the mound, Consiglio became the top priority to keep ready for the finale in relief. Avent noted that he probably should have pitched Saturday before the eight-run eighth allowed the Eagles to take the middle game, but with an approach of trying to win the series, Consiglio was held out to have both he and Andrews as the go-to arms Sunday.

And when it was his turn to enter, he more than did his job. Consiglio allowed just one hit with three strikeouts in two innings of work to earn the save. That performance came on the heels of his previous three outings — all starts — in which he allowed just two earned runs on seven total hits with 19 strikeouts in 16 total innings of work with 84 pitches or less used in each start.

For Consiglio, it doesn’t matter where he’s pitching. As long as he can help the team win games, he’s more than willing to pitch out of the bullpen, if that’s what’s asked of him.

“I’m just ready to go whenever they want me,” Consiglio said. “I just do what I’m told. I’m always available whenever needed.”

It was evident that Consiglio needed to serve in that role after NC State pitched right-hander Collins Black in high-leverage situations in each of the first two games of the series. But outside of Black and Consiglio, the rest of the bullpen has been inconsistent with the rest of the relievers, including sophomore Anderson Nance, who has been up and down with eight runs on 11 hits, six walks and 13 strikeouts in 12.1 total innings in relief this spring.

Thus, leading the Wolfpack to lean on Consiglio in a critical time of need to earn an ACC series victory.

“We’ve got to figure out the backend of the bullpen right now,” Avent said. “We’ve got to figure out the entire bullpen. We need another lefty in the bullpen. I’m not saying it’s going to be Coop, but it was today.”