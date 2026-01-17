NC State's inconsistent play returns in damaging loss to Georgia Tech, leaves Pack searching for answers

Coming off its largest ACC road win in program history following a 44-point blowout victory at Florida State last Saturday, NC State coach Will Wade was concerned about how his team would handle the following week off with no midweek game on the schedule. To replicate a conference tilt, the Wolfpack held a scrimmage during its Tuesday practice inside the Dail Basketball Center. Wade brought in Division III officials to make it feel as real as possible, but instead of continuing the momentum from a pair of league road wins, the opposite seemed to occur. Wade, a blunt and honest coach, said he had to stop the scrimmage against NC State’s scout team because the rotation players had a poor start. It was a "problematic” issue, as Wade put it, and it appeared to foreshadow what was to come next.