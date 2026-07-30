NC State’s Josiah Victor ready to answer call at nose tackle

NC State sophomore nose tackle Josiah Victor was already in line for an increased role this season, but now he is likely the starter.

NC State found out this week that former Marshall nose tackle KaTron Evans did not receive a waiver for a sixth year of eligibility. Evans is in the process of filing a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking a temporary restraining order, but while that sorts itself out, Victor, sophomore Omarian Abraham and freshman Carmelo McKenzie have taken on added importance.

The 6-foot-2, 312-pound Victor got a taste of the physicality in the trenches last year. He had 10 tackles and one fumble recovery in 117 plays in nine games. He played a season-high 37 snaps with four tackles against Campbell, and logged 21 plays in the win over Memphis in the bowl game.

Victor believes he’s in good shape and knows expectations have changed for him. He knows his teammates have “his back.”

“I put on, I think I put on six or seven pounds of lean mass, toned up, in shape,” Victor said. “Last year, I was just getting in the flow, I was in and out of games.

“You’re going to expect me to be physical. You’re going to expect me to stop and run, so that’s it.”

Victor was able to observe and learn from nose tackle Brandon Cleveland, who went in the seventh round to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Probably say how he carries himself,” Victor said. “There’s a lot, it takes a lot of preparation to do what he does. I just looked at him, how he prepares for games, how he prepares for practice.

“How you prepare for practice is how you’re gonna do in the game. I was just watching him, I was just following his footsteps.”

Victor said the goal isn’t to go 8-5 again, but to compete for titles. He thinks NC State has the energy and the talent to help make that happen. He already can tell that Tulane senior edge rusher Harvey Dyson is going to make an immediate impact.

“I’d say back in the spring, when he first got here, I was really new to him,” Victor said. “I remember this one play I made. He came in to me, he smacked the crap out of my head. I turned around, and he was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s do it.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, all right, dude.’ So after that, he motivates me a lot.

“He’s an older dude. He’s gonna be in the league after this year.”

Victor was an On3.com three-star prospect, who was ranked as the No. 208 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 240 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2025. He originally verbally committed to Boston College, but eventually flipped to NC State on Dec. 1, 2024. Victor had Power Four offers from NC State, Boston College, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke and Georgia.

The former Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High standout is now joined by former prep teammate Lawrence Brown, who is an edge rusher. He also knows former Buford (Ga.) High running back Dylan McCoy, a freshman, and ex-Buford High nickel Ty White, who is a junior transfer from North Carolina.

Victor was recruited by former defensive line coach Charley Wiles, and played for him last year. Now, he’s working with new defensive tackles and nose tackle coach Elisha Shaw. Victor likes how he fits in defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s defense, and looks at Shaw as a role model who pushes him.

“He’s very fluid,” Victor said. “Like if he sees a problem, he’s going to fix it right then and there. That’s what I love about him. He’s not going to let no problems keep stacking.

“Same with Shaw, like, ‘Hey, you need to do this and do that right.’ Because the season is probably like four to six weeks. We got to stay on top of our game.”