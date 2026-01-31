NC State's recruiting ties to Seahawks, Patriots rosters

Super Bowl LX will be played at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots on NBC.

NC State will have three alums in the big game with Seahawks starting linebacker Drake Thomas, and Patriots center Garrett Bradbury and reserve defensive lineman Cory Durden.

The three players were brought to NC State by coach Dave Doeren, with Thomas and Bradbury from the prep ranks and Durden as a transfer from Florida State.

Here is a breakdown of what their recruitments were like and how they did at NC State, along with some past targets from the Wolfpack’s past.

Seattle Seahawks

Drake Thomas, Linebacker, Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High: Thomas was under the radar as a sophomore at Heritage High, but then Michigan offered early, and he was off and running in recruiting. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was ranked No. 19 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2019, and he eventually had a heated recruitment.

Thomas had offers from nearly all the major players — NC State, Alabama, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

Thomas quickly made an impact at NC State and played with his older brother, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, and evenutally younger brother, quarterback Lex Thomas. Drake Thomas earned first-team All-ACC in 2021, and then second-team all-league in 2022.

Thomas gave up his last year of eligibility to chase his NFL dreams, and he went undrafted, but landed in the Seattle organization.

Former targets on Seahawks

Chazz Surratt, Linebacker, Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln: Surratt was recruited out of high school at quarterback, and was coveted at the position. With his younger brother Sage Surratt and Cameron Dollar at receiver — whose younger brother is current junior star tight end Jaxon Dollar — the Mustangs went 14-1 his senior year, with the lone loss coming when Chazz Surratt was injured in the playoffs. The lefty threw for 3,540 yards and 48 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,342 yards and 15 scores. East Lincoln won state titles in 2012 and 2014.

Odds were good that Surratt would play football in the state of North Carolina for college, but which one? All were in pursuit. Surratt picked Duke and then flipped to North Carolina, but had a rocky beginning. Surratt switched to linebacker his redshirt junior year at North Carolina and he went in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings.

New England Patriots

Cory Durden, Defensive Lineman, Newberry (Fla.) High: The 6-4, 305-pounder is pretty remarkable that he’s made the NFL and found his niche. He was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com in the class of 2017, and picked Florida State. He played three years at FSU and transferred to NC State in 2021. He was first-team All-ACC in 2021, and third-team all-league in 2022.

Durden had 58 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 25 games played at NC State. He became an undrafted free agent, but made the Los Angeles Rams. Durden has 30 tackles in 17 games for New England this season.

Garrett Bradbury, Center, Charlotte (N.C.) Christian: The 30-year-old Bradbury was an amazing developmental story during the early stages of coach Dave Doeren. Bradbury was known as the “second” tight end with Georgia-bound Jeb Blazevich. He was a Rivals.com two-star prospect in the class of 2014, and picked NC State over Colorado State and Charlotte, where he was joined for a year by prep teammate Bo Hines, a wide receiver. Bradbury was tried at tight end, gained weight and played defensive tackle, before finding his home at center.

Bradbury became a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, and was a first-team All-ACC choice in 2017, and then he won the Dave Rimington Trophy in 2018, and was named an All-American.

The 6-3, 300-pounder went No. 18 overall in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings. This is his first year with the Patriots.

Former targets on Patriots

Drake Maye, Quarterback, Charlotte Myers Park: NC State was one of numerous colleges that offered Maye, but it wasn’t going to go anywhere. Not so much due to his recruitment, but the Wolfpack evaluated his older brother Luke Maye extensively in basketball at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough, but then coach Mark Gottfried passed on offering him. He became a preferred walk-on at North Carolina, where his father Mark Maye played quarterback. Most expected Drake to also pick UNC, but he first verbally committed to Alabama, and then flipped to North Carolina late in the process. He went No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Patriots.

Jared Wilson, Guard, Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth: NC State offered Wilson while in high school, and he was a much different prospect in the class of 2021. He was well over 325 pounds at the time (maybe 340-plus). On3.com had him ranked No. 155 overall and he went back-and-forth between North Carolina and Georgia in the end, picking the Bulldogs. He slimmed down to 6-3 and 310 pounds at Georgia, and became a third-round pick for the Patriots. His younger brother Pierre Dean, a defensive end at West Forsyth in the class of 2026, was also prioritized by NC State, but picked UGA over South Carolina.

Harold Landry, Defensive End, Fayetteville (N.C.) Pine Forest: Boston College found Landry early in the process in the class of 2014, but NC State tried as hard as possible to flip him. Rivals.com had Landry ranked No. 180 overall nationally, and it was well understood at the time that the Eagles stole one. That proved correct at BC, and he had 160 tackles, 26 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 47 games from 2014-17. The Tennessee Titans selected him No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

John Jiles, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest High: Jiles is on the Patriots practice squad, and it’s been quite a journey to reach that point. Jiles was a standout safety at Wake Forest High on back-to-back NCHSAA 4AA state title teams in 2016-17. He never became a full-born NC State target, due to his academics. Jiles went to Fort Scott (Kan.) C.C. and became a standout receiver. He then played at Virginia Union for three years and West Florida in 2023.

Special mention to Seattle center Olu Oluwatimi, who NCSU offensive line coach Garett Tujague recruited and coached at Virginia, and he played his senior year at Michigan.