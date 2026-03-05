NC State’s spring football practice is underway. Who is standing out so far?

It’s been three months since knocking off Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, and NC State is back to work at spring practice. The Wolfpack is already a third of the way through its slate with session No. 5 concluding Thursday afternoon just outside of Carter-Finley Stadium. With the more than 40 newcomers mixing with the returning players well, the program has several players that have stood out to this point. NC State coach Dave Doeren has been impressed with several players, both new and returning, at this stage of the offseason. “You want your returners to be better than they were and up their game, from a leadership standpoint,” Doeren said, “and then you want your new guys that you’re counting on to be able to do that for you.” Here’s the latest intel from the 14th-year coach.