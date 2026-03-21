NC State’s transfer portal OL additions making positive impression in spring practice

NC State’s offensive line underwent a drastic change through the transfer portal this past winter. The Wolfpack lost a critical piece of its unit, but it was able to quickly backfill behind his departure to soften the blow to create a well-rounded group. Out went left tackle Jacarrius Peak, who was the No. 3 overall player in the On3 transfer portal rankings, but the Pack acquired a pair of newcomers in East Carolina tackle Jimarion McCrimon and Texas center Daniel Cruz to bolster the offensive line as a whole. And, so far, their additions have been well-received by NC State this spring as they joined the existing offensive linemen on the roster, including tackle Teague Andersen, and guards Rico Jackson and Kamen Smith.