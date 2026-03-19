NC State's Wes Moore looking for Pack to do ‘the little things’ in NCAA Tournament rematch vs. Tennessee

Wes Moore holds his team to a standard that most coaches would only dream of doing. But after making it at least the Sweet 16 in six of the last seven iterations of the NCAA Tournament, NC State is expected to win — and do so with authority against the nation’s best. So just because the Wolfpack earned a double-bye at the ACC Tournament and picked up 20 wins this season, that doesn’t mean Moore has been pleased with his squad’s level of play. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.