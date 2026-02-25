Will Wade doesn’t know what to expect from NC State game-to-game. It showed in blowout loss at No. 11 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After knocking off No. 16 North Carolina by 24 points last Tuesday night at home, NC State put together a quality week of practice leading into its rematch with No. 11 Virginia on the road. But as Wolfpack coach Will Wade watched his group train well inside the Dail Basketball Center, he joked that it could be a bad omen. “That probably means we’ll play terribly,” Wade recalled telling one of his staff members. Well, he was spot on with that assumption.