NC State's Zam Jones to enter transfer portal

NC State sophomore guard Zam Jones is set to enter the transfer portal when it opens, she announced via social media Wednesday afternoon. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jones put together a breakout campaign with the Wolfpack, averaging 14.9 points with 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals on 42.1 percent shooting this past season in her first year as a routine starter. She appeared in 31 games, making 30 starts in the process.

The Greenville, N.C., native scored a career-best 30 points on 9-for-15 shooting with five steals in the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament win over Tennessee last Friday at the University of Michigan. Jones thrived as the go-to scorer in that victory, including 10 made free throws, to help the Wolfpack past the Volunteers and their pressing defense.

In total, Jones scored in double figures in 24 games this past season, including 16 consecutive between mid-November and the end of January. She was able to get to the rim with her speed to get into the lane, while also serving as a consistent 3-point shooter with a 36.6 percent mark from beyond the arc in her second collegiate season.

As a freshman, Jones was a critical bench player for the Wolfpack as she averaged 7.1 points with 1.5 assists in 16.8 minutes across 30 appearances during the 2024-25 season. She was hampered by a hand injury for parts of her debut campaign, but still played her best basketball in the NCAA Tournament, including a 13-point effort off the bench against LSU in the Sweet 16.

Before Jones arrived at NC State, she was named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at (N.C.) North Pitt High, ranking as the No. 17 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle. The former five-star prospect averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.2 steals as a senior, helping North Pitt to the 2A state title and a 22-game winning streak to cap the season.

Jones is the second Wolfpack player to announce their intention of entering the transfer portal, but the first starter to do so, joining reserve forward Mallory Collier. Collier, who made her decision public Tuesday afternoon, averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.0 minutes across 16 total appearances this past season.