NC State's Zoe Brooks ruled out for NCAA Tournament second round vs. Michigan

NC State junior guard Zoe Brooks was ruled out for the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament second round game at Michigan due to a foot injury, according to the Wolfpack’s pregame availability report.

Brooks, the Pack’s second-leading scorer, appeared to slip as she tried to drive in the third quarter of NC State’s 76-61 win over Tennessee on Friday night, immediately wincing in pain as she finished the play. Moments later, Brooks writhed in pain on the hardwood before being helped to the bench.

The Plainfield, N.J, native removed her right shoe and made her way to the locker room, where Brooks appeared to remain for the final 15 minutes of the victory. She scored 8 points on 3-for-7 shooting with a rebound and steal in 17 minutes of action before exiting early due to the injury.

NC State is expected to lean on sophomore guard Zam Jones and freshman guard Ky’She Lunan as the two primary ball handlers against Michigan on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m., ABC).

Lunan, who was named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior, has served as the backup point guard for the duration of the season. She has averaged 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.5 minutes across 30 appearances, but was able to turn in 23 quality minutes with 4 points, three steals and two assists against the Lady Vols in Brooks’ place Friday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Goodyear, Ariz., native hadn’t played more than 22 minutes in regulation since she played 24 in the blowout win over SMU on Jan. 11, but she looked calm and collected running NC State’s offense against Tennessee’s full-court press defense.

Wolfpack coach Wes Moore noted he has “a lot” of confidence in Lunan going into the matchup with Wolverines.

“She probably doesn’t realize it a lot of times because I’m hard on them,” Moore said Saturday afternoon. “Ky’She’s a very talented player. It’s a big adjustment from the mental standpoint and all the things that are thrown at them. She’s handled that very well. … I’ve got a lot of confidence in her, and I think the other players do as well.

Brooks, who is averaging 16.0 points with 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31 straight starts this season, is set to miss just the second game of her collegiate career. The Wolfpack will miss its veteran leader at the point of the offense, but Jones believes that Lunan will be able to step into Brooks’ place after how she did right after the injury in the opening-round win.

“She did a great job,” Jones said. “I’m ready for her to step up and do it again against Michigan.”