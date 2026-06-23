NCAA approves age-based eligibility: Which NC State football players will be affected?

After the NCAA Division I cabinet officially voted to approve the new age-based eligibility model Tuesday afternoon, redshirts are set to vanish across college sports. Though it won’t be finalized until Wednesday, all athletes in college sports will get five years to use five seasons worth of eligibility moving forward. The rule change does not grandfather in those that have exhausted their eligibility this year, though lawsuits are expected to flow in over the coming days. It also doesn’t allow for any common extensions to the timeline either, except for military service, mission trips or pregnancy. Those that are currently enrolled in school can follow either the old rules or new rules, whichever are more beneficial to the athlete. The new set of rules will be automatically applied to those that are in the 2027 recruiting cycle and beyond. What is clear is NC State football has several players that will benefit from the rule change with an additional year of eligibility to use moving forward, even though they burned their chances for using a redshirt in the past.