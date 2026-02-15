NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands after back-to-back ACC losses to Louisville, Miami

NC State coach Will Wade sat in the postgame press conference after his team's 77-76 loss to Miami with a dejected tone as he answered each question during his nine minutes at the microphone. There wasn't much for him to be proud about after blowing a 7-point lead inside the final minute, so when he was asked about it being an "NCAA Tournament-type environment," Wade was blunt in his response. "We're a long way from the NCAA Tournament," Wade said. "We lost to Georgia Tech. I mean, damn, you're skipping way ahead to worry about the NCAA Tournament. I hope we can get to Dayton." The Wolfpack, after all, has dropped each of its last two after it ripped off six consecutive wins, including its signature victory at then-No. 18 Clemson on 20. Everything appeared to be trending the right way with the team rising as high as No. 25 in the NCAA's NET rankings, but the previous two losses has the Pack sliding down the list. NC State, as of the latest NET update following the heartbreaking loss to Miami, sits at No. 29 -- its lowest ranking since it was ranked 30th on Jan. 23. The Wolfpack's work over the past month quickly vanished, leaving itself a tall task to close the regular season on a high note to position itself for a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament with an improved résumé down the stretch. Here’s a look at NC State’s team sheet at this moment in the midst of its two-game losing streak (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).