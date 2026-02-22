NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands after blowout win over No. 16 UNC

What a difference a week makes. After dropping back-to-back games to Louisville and Miami, NC State coach Will Wade was focused on just winning games, not whether or not a game had an NCAA Tournament atmosphere. But seven days later, and a 24-point win over No. 16 UNC, Wade's Wolfpack is approaching lock status to make the Big Dance. Not only did the win over the Tar Heels give the Pack another Quad 1 win, it added second this past week with another team vaulting up the NCAA's NET rankings. NC State is trending up the right direction with four regular season games to play inside the top 30 at No. 27 in the NET rankings. Here’s a look at the Wolfpack's team sheet at this moment in the midst of its two-game losing streak (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).