NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands after losing 6 of 7 to close regular season

NC State didn't close the season how it would have liked. Yes, it earned a 24-point win over then-No. 16 North Carolina, but it lost the other half dozen games around that tilt -- including each of its last four -- to limp into next week's ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack, which had a clear shot at a top-four seed in the conference tournament after winning six straight league games in January and early February, is looking for any way to build momentum going forward. Though it is skidding into the time that most teams are peaking, Will Wade believes his team has done enough to avoid being on the bubble -- but a quality showing in Charlotte is probably a must at this point. “I think we’ll stack up pretty favorably, but we certainly don’t want to risk it by going one-and-done in Charlotte," Wade said. "That would certainly put us at further risk, not that winning one secures anything. I think we’d be well-advised to win our first game.” But before the ACC Tournament, here’s a look at the Wolfpack's team sheet at this moment after closing the regular season on a losing skid (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).