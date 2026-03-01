NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands after OT loss at Notre Dame

In the lovely words of CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein: This is March. The best month of the college basketball season has arrived, creating a sense of urgency for teams around the country, including NC State. The Wolfpack, after all, is reeling after losing four of its last five with its most-recent defeat coming to the hands of an injury-revenged Notre Dame 96-90 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion. NC State, a team that had aspirations of making the top four in the conference, likely had those hopes dashed unless it can miraculously knock off No. 1 Duke on Monday night at the Lenovo Center. But before the Blue Devils visit Raleigh, here’s a look at the Wolfpack's team sheet at this moment after the upset loss in South Bend (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).