NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands after OT loss at Notre Dame

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman53 minutes agofleischman_noah
Tre Holloman
Feb 28, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) loses possession as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

In the lovely words of CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein: This is March. The best month of the college basketball season has arrived, creating a sense of urgency for teams around the country, including NC State. The Wolfpack, after all, is reeling after losing four of its last five with its most-recent defeat coming to the hands of an injury-revenged Notre Dame 96-90 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion. NC State, a team that had aspirations of making the top four in the conference, likely had those hopes dashed unless it can miraculously knock off No. 1 Duke on Monday night at the Lenovo Center. But before the Blue Devils visit Raleigh, here’s a look at the Wolfpack's team sheet at this moment after the upset loss in South Bend (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).

