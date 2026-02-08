NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands amid 6-game winning streak

Another week gone, another two wins for NC State. Will Wade's Wolfpack has ripped off six consecutive ACC wins to work its way up to a 9-2 start in conference play, it's best mark through the first 11 games against league competition since the 2002-03 season. In turn, the Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament chances look more like the team is playing for seeding rather than working to get into the field with seven regular season games left. NC State, after all, sits No. 27 in the NET rankings as it continues to remain inside the top-30, a key metric to be a near-lock for March Madness come Selection Sunday. While NC State has done nearly everything correctly to this point, it still has chances to continue to boost its stock coming down the stretch. NC State can work to earn better than an 8-seed for the first time since the 2003 iteration of the NCAA Tournament with more marquee wins to close the regular season. And, well, those chances are on the horizon. Here’s a look at NC State’s team sheet at this moment in the midst of its six-game winning streak (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).