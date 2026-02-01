NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where NC State stands midway through ACC play

A year after going 0-10 in ACC road games, NC State coach Will Wade has flipped the script in his debut season with the Wolfpack. The program has won each of its five league games away from Raleigh with its most-recent victory coming in 96-78 fashion at Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem. And with the Pack's success on the road -- and a pair of Quad 1 wins along the way -- NC State has its highest NET ranking of the season at No. 26 with the calendar flipping to February, having lived inside the top-30 for each of the past two-and-a-half weeks. The next month of games will be critical for the Wolfpack's NCAA Tournament at-large résumé when Selection Sunday rolls around next month. But before then, NC State has nine ACC games left at the midway point of league play, and more than half of them are crucial opportunities for the Pack to boost its standing among the rest of the country. Here’s a look at NC State’s team sheet at this moment in the midst of its four-game winning streak (and we will have a new update to this each week until Selection Sunday).