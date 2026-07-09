New-look front: Previewing NC State’s DL room ahead of fall camp

After relying on a veteran defensive line last fall, featuring the likes of graduate Sabastian Harsh and seniors Brandon Cleveland and Travali Price, NC State is set to deploy a new-look front with a fresh season on the horizon. The Wolfpack’s departed trio, all of which exhausted their eligibility at the conclusion of last fall, left three critical roles open for the taking. Cleveland served as the program’s most-consistent defensive lineman after totaling 72 tackles with 1,078 snaps played over the last two years, while Harsh lived in the backfield to rack up 49 quarterback pressures in 2025, and Price was a reliable option to round out the group. Since they’ve moved on to the next chapter of their careers, NC State has plenty of players ready to earn the vacant spots in fall camp.