Nigerian forward prospect Favour Ossai Chinoye commits to NC State

NC State’s roster-building process for the 2026-27 season is well underway. The program picked up a commitment from Nigeran forward prospect Favour Ossai Chinoye, TheWolfpacker.com can confirm.

Chinoye, who stands at 6-foot-1, most recently played basketball at Fukushima Toryo High in Japan. Although there’s not much out there on the forward recruit, Chinoye scored 38 points in a win over Yuzawa Shohoku High School during the 2025 season.

Listed as a power forward on the Fukushima Toryo High roster, Chinoye was described as a power forward that “excels at rebounding and shooting,” while “improving every day and has developed pressure defense and driving skills.”

Chinoye joins two others within the Wolfpack’s incoming freshman class: Dallas (Texas) Legion Prep Academy four-star small forward Kamora Pruitt and Abingdon (Va.) four-star power forward Annsley Trivette for next season.

This story will be updated.