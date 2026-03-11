Notebook: NC State earns must-win game against Pittsburgh at ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — An offensive shootout wasn’t expected between NC State and Pittsburgh at the ACC Tournament, but that played into the hands of the Wolfpack.

NC State has struggled on defense throughout the season, but know how to win shootouts. Pittsburgh on the other hand is used to playing in the 70s, with just one game where it scored over 89 points this season — defeating Binghamton 103-63 on Dec. 17.

Once NC State found its rhythm on offense, it never lost it in a 98-88 win over Pittsburgh to improve to 20-12 overall. NC State coach Will Wade essentially called the game a must-win to keep the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

“There would probably be no next week if we lost today,” Wade said. “This was important. We’d have been in real trouble for next week.”

What was unexpected was Pittsburgh going 12 of 27 on three-pointers, including 9 of 16 in the first half, and that led to the shootout. The Panthers had made 12 or more three-pointers in four games this season, with a season-best 16 in the aforementioned Binghamton win.

Wade joked that he wasn’t surprised Pittsburgh shot the ball well.

“They hadn’t seen our defense until today,” Wade said. “We had to weather the storm a little bit. They hit some tough ones. They hit a couple of the bounce. They hit one at the end of the shot clock.”

Pittsburgh simply doesn’t have the personnel to slow down NC State senior point guard Quadir Copeland, and he knew it. Copeland had 20 points and nine assists when NC State topped Pittsburgh 81-72 on Jan. 24.

Copeland for 24 points and eight assists in the win to power NC State into a third meeting against Virginia at 12 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. The Cavaliers won the first two meetings easily this season.

“He has tightened his life up off the court, which has allowed him to tighten his game on the court,” Wade said. “Everything was loose. That is why he left Syracuse. [People] say I chose him at McNeese State. Look, there wasn’t a lot of options for him. We were ‘Last Chance U’ down there. We took him and he has matured.”

Copeland had a simple game plan — just use his 6-6 size and get into the lane, especially if the 6-0 Damarco Minor was on him. Copeland had a flashy reverse dunk in the open court, and then faked doing a behind the back pass only to keep it for a layup to open up a 63-52 lead with 16:31 left. The offense ran through him and he delivered.

“This is our last shot,” Copeland said. ‘Let’s go make something happen. We ain’t going to get none of these moments back. We’re going to look at this five, six years from now, down the line. We don’t want to have no what ifs or no if we would have did this.”

Even when 6-10 Cameron Corhen was on him, he wiggled his way into the pain and scored. Freshman shooting guard Matt Able got an open-court layup afterwards and NC State was off and running with a 73-58 lead with 13:28 left.

Pittsburgh finished shooting 57.1 percent from the field and Corhen had a game-high 27 points, and freshman shooting guard Omari Witherspoon and reserve sophomore wing Nojus Indrusaitis had 19 points apiece.

“They started to play more through Corhen, who was tremendous today,” Wade said.

Pittsburgh finished the year 13-20 overall and will be making a decision shortly on veteran coach Jeff Capel.

Battle for the boards fizzles

Sometimes the carry from the first game can be minimal.

NC State was atrocious on the boards when it defeated Pittsburgh 81-72 on Jan. 24. The Panthers hammered NC State on the boards 52-31 and 26-8 on offensive rebounds in the first meeting.

The rematch went much different, partly due to the hot shooting by both teams. Both the Panthers and Wolfpack shot over 60 percent in the first half, leading to a 2-1 offensive rebounding advantage by NCSU.

Pitt narrowly won the rebounding battle 23-22 overall and just 6-4 on the offensive boards.

“The one good part of taking all the threes, we could actually rebound,” Wade said. “We didn’t get annihilated on the glass like we did up in Pittsburgh. That certainly helped us.”

Third time a charm?

The old saying is that it is hard to defeat a team three times in the same season.

With the ACC adding SMU, California and Stanford, it’s been hard to play a team twice in the same season.

Virginia swept NC State during the regular season and neither game was close. The Cavaliers led 40-20 at halftime in Raleigh, and won 76-61 on Jan. 3. Virginia finished the regular season 27-4 overall and 15-3 in the ACC under first-year coach Ryan Odom.

“We’ve had our doors blown off twice against Virginia,” Wade said. “We need to try and play better and see if we can make a game of it tomorrow.

“They are massive. They blocked a ton of our shots in both games. The first time, we played time, they didn’t have the shooter, [Jacari] White.

“A lot of our defensive issues, our positional size is not very good.”

UVa had a monster second half to crush NC State 90-61 on Feb. 24. Wade knew there were differences between the two programs, and the Wolfpack will have to play remarkably better against the taller, deeper Cavaliers.

“We don’t want it to end anytime soon,” said senior center Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 18 points against Pittsburgh. “We’re going to continue on the run, make sure we enjoy it and keep winning because that’s really important for us.”

Plus/minus

Darrion Williams — 18

Paul McNeil — 15

Ven-Allen Lubin — 15

Quadir Copeland — 14

Matt Able — 7

Tre Holloman — 1

Scottie Ebube — 1

Musa Sagnia — minus-7

Terrance Arceneaux — minus-14

