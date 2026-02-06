Observations and intel from NC State baseball’s second spring scrimmage ahead of 2026 campaign

NC State baseball is a week away from opening the 2026 season against Washington in the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge. But before the Wolfpack turns its attention to kicking off a new campaign, the program hit the field for its second intrasquad scrimmage of the spring preseason. TheWolfpacker.com was the only media outlet to take in all eight innings of action. Here’s the latest observations and intel on Elliott Avent’s ballclub going into the new season.