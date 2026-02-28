OF Andrew Wiggins’ career day in NC State’s blowout win vs. Sacred Heart illustrates roster depth in 2026

NC State coach Elliott Avent sensed something wasn’t right with right fielder Brayden Fraasman. It wasn’t the fact he dropped a third-inning fly ball or struck out in the bottom half of the frame that led to his early exit in the series opener against Sacred Heart, but the skipper thought “he just seemed out of it a little bit.”

The decision to pull his everyday right fielder led to Avent inserting the lightly-used Indiana transfer Andrew Wiggins into the order. And, well, it seemed to pay off.

Wiggins, who hadn’t made a start since the first two games of the season in Puerto Rico, had a loud introduction in his second at-bat. He clubbed a 388-foot three-run moonshot into the home bullpen to put the exclamation point on the 14th-ranked Wolfpack’s 17-4 win over the Pioneers on Friday afternoon at Doak Field.

“He can play,” Avent said. “I mean, we’ve got a lot of guys who can play. … I got him in there, and Wiggins responded, which you’ve got to do.”

The junior outfielder, who posted a career-best four RBI in the victory with the long ball and two walks in his three plate appearances, became an early-season sense of frustration for the fan base on social media. He arrived in Raleigh as a career .282 hitter with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 39 RBI after two seasons in the Big Ten, but didn’t seem to carve out a consistent role once freshman outfielder Rett Johnson made his debut upon the team’s return from the Caribbean island.

A vocal segment on fans remained astonished as to why Wiggins wasn’t getting a look in the outfield or at designated hitter after the opening weekend. They consistently questioned where he was on each lineup graphic, wondering if he’d get a chance.

Instead of starting, Wiggins was relegated to the bench across the past five games. He made four late-game substitution appearances, including posting a hit with a walk and two runs scored in the 27-0 win over Richmond on Tuesday afternoon, but played in inconsequential moments.

Despite not consistently appearing in the order, which he did with his 43 games played for the Hoosiers last spring, Wiggins made the most of his role. He wanted to become the ultimate teammate, waiting patiently for an opportunity to show what he could do, if given the opportunity. He didn’t seem to sulk when his name didn’t appear in the starting lineup, rather the outfielder appeared to embrace finding any way to help the Wolfpack get off to a hot start.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native said he’d arrive at the ballpark with the mindset that he was starting, even though he wasn’t. It was a headspace that he wanted to lean on, looking to be ready whenever his number was called, but it was also critical in staying focused on the task at hand.

“If you just mentally check out when you go to the field, it’s like you’re a void there, you’re not helping anyone else,” said Wiggins, who would warm up the right fielder during his time on the bench. “Just having good spirits, so if I’m not in the lineup, it’s helping my teammates. And if I have my opportunity, then try to help the team by doing well.”

Wiggins made the most of his chance in what turned into another Wolfpack romp with his quartet of RBI, upping his season production to a 4-for-9 showing, aided by a double and two blasts, and seven RBI. He helped the program’s hot streak continue as it has scored 62 total runs in its last three games, which is the team’s second-most in such stretch ever. But the offensive explosion hasn’t been confined to just one player, rather the entire lineup has found success, which Wiggins was a prime example of adding to.

Take a deeper dive into the last three games, and it’s quite obvious. NC State has had 11 different players post multi-RBI games, highlighted by 10 total home runs over that stretch. In a way, it has illustrated the problem that Avent has run into early in the season: Filling out his lineup card each day.

Avent has relied upon a similar version of the starting eight position players throughout the first eight games, which has featured alternating between Sherman Johnson and Wyatt Piefer at third, while eight others have started at least five of the first eight games. There’s only so many spots in the order each day, which has left sophomore designated hitter Brandon Novy, redshirt freshman catcher Preston Bonn and Wiggins as the odd men left out more often than not.

NC State has looked to balance getting the routine starters at-bats, winning as many games as possible and using the bench to build depth in the early stages of the year. It’s been tougher than expected for Avent, who feels like this season’s squad could rival some of the best that he’s had in Raleigh with all 34 on the roster capable of playing.

“When you’ve got a lot of players, the opportunity is not going to be there for everybody to play,” Avent said. “For the first time in my 30 years here, I think everybody on this team could earn a starting job. We’ve got a team that everybody can play. That’s the disappointing part because everybody’s not going to play.”

Wiggins has been on the wrong side of the numbers game, but the Wolfpack’s recent offensive outburst illustrates the riches that Avent has to use, although it has come against squads with a combined 10-15 record in the past four calendar days. The team isn’t where he’d like it to be, but NC State is making progress as it inches closer to a step up in competition when No. 9 Coastal Carolina visits Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, Wiggins is the example of what Avent is looking for. Chances to make an impact have been limited for him, and yet, he was able to come through with his second home run of the season against a struggling Sacred Heart squad. His mindset of playing every day, whether he is or isn’t, was a critical reason why.

Junior second baseman Luke Nixon, who went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the series opener, was impressed with Wiggins’ ability to bounce back.

“I think it tells a lot about Wiggins’ character,” Nixon said. “He’s been a great teammate in the dugout, cheering us on, no matter what. And then he came out ready to play in the [third] inning when it’s freezing and raining outside, and does his job. I think he deserves that.”

For Wiggins, who wore a large grin following his second multi-RBI game of the season, it was exactly the performance he was hoping to display to help continue the team’s power surge.

“It’s really awesome to have a team like we have with the offensive guys day-in and day-out that are able to hit,” Wiggins said. “Everybody, bench or not, we can all hit and we have the skills to do that. When you get your opportunity, just have fun and let it ride.”