OF Rett Johnson paces NC State baseball’s All-ACC awards, 3 others earn honors

Before he even hit the field for his first collegiate game, the buzz around NC State freshman outfielder Rett Johnson was palpable. No matter who one was to talk to within the Wolfpack program, the 5-foot-9 speedster was always brought up.

From the coaching staff to the players, everyone around Johnson raved about him heading into his first collegiate campaign. Sophomore outfielder Ty Head, who started every game as a freshman himself last spring, shared one of the most-glowing reviews before Johnson’s debut.

“He stood out to me with just how hard he works,” Head said in February. “He’s a gritty player, doesn’t get out a lot. I saw flashes of myself a little bit. I really love him. He’s a competitor, and I love that.”

Fast forward to now, Head looks like he could be Nostradamus. Johnson not only had the preseason talk, but he more than delivered once the lights came on as the Wolfpack’s most-consistent batter — highlighted by a current 27-game hitting streak — and quality defender in left field.

The Youngsville, N.C., native can add another title to his resume: Second Team All-ACC and an All-Freshman Team honoree. Johnson, who hit .397 with 10 doubles, a home run and 31 RBI in his first regular season campaign, was one of four NC State players to earn conference postseason awards, the ACC announced Monday afternoon.

While Johnson led the way, junior second baseman Luke Nixon was also named Second Team All-ACC, while junior third baseman Sherman Johnson and Head both received Third Team honors.

Nixon, one of the Wolfpack’s longest-tenured players in the starting lineup with 161 starts in his 164 total appearances over the last three years, posted a career-best.358 batting average with 16 doubles, three triples and a career-high eight home runs en route to 42 RBI this spring. The everyday second baseman also has his top on-base percentage (.445) and highest slugging percentage (.587) in his breakout junior campaign.

Sherman Johnson, who arrived from the junior college ranks last offseason, quickly made himself a key part of NC State’s order. He hit .345 with seven doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 48 RBI in his first season with the Wolfpack. Johnson’s bat has hit a new level over the last seven games, clubbing five homers to help the program’s postseason push.

Rounding out the Wolfpack’s all-league honors is Head, who earned an All-Freshman Team selection last spring, continued to be one of the team’s most dangerous hitters at the plate this season. He hit .281 but logged eight doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBI, while flashing his leather in center field with elite defense in his second collegiate campaign.

Although NC State’s veterans were all key in propelling the Wolfpack onto the postseason bubble, despite injuries to two of its top pitchers, the freshman in Rett Johnson was the breakout story of the squad. It was foreseen at the beginning of the spring, and he more than backed it up to become a well-decorated freshman with more awards likely on the way.