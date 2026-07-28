One thought on Harvey Dyson, Brian Nelson II and every player on NC State’s defense

NC State’s defense has undergone a makeover during the past two years after coordinator D.J. Eliot took over the controls at the unit. Looking at this season, the play-caller has the personnel he wants at every level of the defense going into the 2026 campaign, which should lead to a jump in production. But before fall camp opens Wednesday morning in Raleigh, it’s time to take a look at every player on the Wolfpack defense that could make an impact this fall.