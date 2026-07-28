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The Wolfpacker Football

One thought on Harvey Dyson, Brian Nelson II and every player on NC State’s defense

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
07/28/26
Jackson Vick Brian Nelson Brody Barnhardt
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Brody Barnhardt (29), cornerback Brian Nelson II (7) and cornerback Jackson Vick (22) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State’s defense has undergone a makeover during the past two years after coordinator D.J. Eliot took over the controls at the unit. Looking at this season, the play-caller has the personnel he wants at every level of the defense going into the 2026 campaign, which should lead to a jump in production. But before fall camp opens Wednesday morning in Raleigh, it’s time to take a look at every player on the Wolfpack defense that could make an impact this fall.

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