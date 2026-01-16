Oregon LB transfer Kamar Mothudi about to visit NC State

Oregon redshirt freshman linebacker Kamar Mothudi is expected to arrive at NC State this evening for an official visit.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pounder is looking at NC State, California and Purdue, and is fresh off a trip to West Lafayette, Ind., to see the Boilermakers on Thursday.

Oregon ended up losing 31 players to the transfer portal from this past year’s 13-2 squad, which lost 56-22 to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The other loss was against the Hoosiers in the regular season.

Mothudi had four tackles in four games (24 snaps) for the Ducks, playing against Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Rutgers. He has gained close to 30 pounds since his senior year of high school.

On3.com had Mothudi as a three-star prospect, who was the No. 38 linebacker nationally and the No. 34 overall player in California in the class of 2023. He was recruited to Oregon by Tosh Lupoi, who is now the head coach of California.

Mothudi was a standout linebacker for Campbell Hall in Studio City, Calif., and then played his senior year in Los Alamitos (Calif.) High, which is just east of Long Beach.

Mothudi narrowed his college list to Oregon, Utah, Michigan State, Washington and Texas, and picked the Ducks over the Spartans on July 11, 2023. He had Power Four offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas, Utah and Washington. He also was offered by Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, Oregon State and San Diego State.

NC State lost five different linebackers to the transfer portal — Elijah Groves (Sam Houston State), Kelvon McBride (Marshall), Joshua Ofor (Arkansas State), Kenny Soares (Michigan State) and Terris Dudley (Connecticut). Soares played with graduating linebacker Caden Fordham down the stretch after senior Sean Brown was injured.

The Wolfpack return former Norfolk State transfer A.J. Richardson, Zane Williams, LaCorian Hodge and Ke’Von Carter. Ex-Alabama transfer Sterling Dixon and former Wake Forest transfer Bailey Benson both redshirted last year.

NC State is also actively recruiting Penn State redshirt freshman linebacker transfer DaKaari Nelson in the transfer portal.

NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot, who completed his first year, has turned around the linebacker room over the last year. He has also signed four prep linebackers to replenish the position. Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook’s Caleb Gordon, Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill’s Koby Sarkodie, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills’ Zykir Moore-Young and Paramus (N.J.) Catholic’s Jordan Moreta will get the opportunity to make the depth chart.