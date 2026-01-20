Oregon transfer TE Vander Ploog commits to NC State

NC State’s tight end depth improved by adding a commitment from Oregon transfer Vander Ploog on Tuesday afternoon.

Ploog has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this past fall

A former four-star recruit out of Fullerton (Calif.) Troy, Ploog ranked as the No. 160 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He is the No. 7 tight end transfer to have entered the portal, according to On3’s rankings, and is the top-ranked player available at the position.

NC State now boasts 16 total transfer portal commitments. Ploog joins joins the likes of Marshall nose tackle KaTron Evans, Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience. Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson, North Carolina running back Davion Gause, Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren, Texas offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, UNC cornerback Ty White, Penn State linebacker DaKaari Nelson and App State wideout Davion Dozier in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.

This story will be updated.