Oregon transfer TE Vander Ploog to take official visit to NC State

NC State’s search for a second transfer portal tight end continues after its first two targets — New Mexico State’s Gavin Harris and Western Kentucky’s Noah Meyers — committed elsewhere in the past 48 hours.

The Wolfpack has its sights set on Oregon transfer tight end Vander Ploog, who will be on campus this weekend for an official visit, he confirmed to TheWolfpacker.com on Friday. He has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting with the Ducks this past fall.

A former four-star recruit out of Fullerton (Calif.) Troy, Ploog ranked as the No. 160 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He is the No. 7 tight end transfer to have entered the portal, according to On3’s rankings, and is the top-ranked player available at the position.

As a high school prospect, Ploog recorded more than 2,200 yards and 37 touchdowns in three seasons at Troy. He had a breakout senior season with 75 catches for 1,148 yards and 17 scores after he posted 61 receptions for 1,047 yards and a dozen touchdowns during his junior campaign.

NC State shifted its focus on Ploog shortly after he entered the portal this past week, quickly becoming one of the best players at his position in the portal. The Wolfpack owns a pledge from Montana State transfer tight end Hunter Provience, but it has to replace its top three players at the position — Cody Hardy, Dante Daniels and Justin Joly — from this past season.

As it stands now, the Wolfpack’s tight ends room includes redshirt sophomore Ian Flynt, sophomore Preston Douglas, incoming freshmen Gus Ritchey, Tex Vaughn and Stephen Brown, and Provience.