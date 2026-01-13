Pack Pros: Former NC State DL Cory Durden posts career-most QB pressures in playoff win

With a foot injury to starting defensive lineman Khyris Tonga, NC State Pack Pro Cory Durden had an opportunity to make his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers during Wild Card Weekend.

The Newberry, Fla., native did more than just that. He posted a career-best seven quarterback pressures as he lived in the backfield to help New England to a 16-3 win to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Durden had served as a rotational defensive lineman throughout the regular season with a role that seemed to increase the closer the Patriots got to the playoffs. His impact in the postseason game was palpable, which also led to two total tackles and a pair of quarterback hits, to continue his standout third NFL campaign.

The former two-time All-ACC selection has now accounted for 24 quarterback pressures this season, easily topping the four total he had in his first two professional seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants.

While Durden impressed in his first true taste of postseason action, he wasn’t the only Pack Pro in action. Here’s a look at how all of NC State’s former players did this past weekend during Wild Card Weekend.

Pack Pros: Wild Card Weekend

OT Anthony Belton (played at NC State from 2021-2024), #71 Green Bay Packers: Belton made eight total starts (one at right tackle, seven at right guard) in his rookie season with the Packers. He played all 71 offensive snaps in Green Bay’s 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears on Wild Card Weekend. Belton conceded six total quarterback pressures, which led to four hurries and two hits, in the loss. He concluded his rookie season with 29 total quarterback pressures allowed, but did not give up a sack.

C Garrett Bradbury (2014-18), #65 New England Patriots: Bradbury, a veteran center, played all 64 snaps at center in the Patriots’ 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. He allowed just one quarterback pressure, which was a hurry, in the victory. Bradbury has not allowed a sack yet this season, giving up just two total pressures over the past five weeks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), #7 Arizona Cardinals: Brissett posted 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 64.9 percent completion rate in 14 games played with the Cardinals. He also accounted for 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown. The journeyman signal-caller spent most of the season as Arizona’s starter with Kyler Murray getting injured early in the season and he did not return to action this fall. Arizona missed the playoffs with a 3-14 record in the 2025 campaign.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), #2 Miami Dolphins: Chubb recorded 47 total tackles with 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his return from a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss the 2024 season. The standout defensive end logged one multi-sack performance in the penultimate game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), #6 Las Vegas Raiders: Cole logged 71 punts for 3,379 yards, an average of 47.6 per attempt, with 24 kicks inside the 20-yard line and just four touchbacks this season. His 5.63 touchback percentage marked Cole’s third-lowest of his seven-year NFL career so far. Las Vegas missed the playoffs after finishing with a 3-14 record.

DL Cory Durden (2021-22), #94 New England Patriots: Durden posted a career-best seven quarterback pressures in the Patriots’ 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. He was the highest-graded defender in all of Wild Card Weekend with a 90.7 mark, according to Pro Football Focus. Durden logged two total tackles with two quarterback hits to help New England advance to play the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), #79 Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend. He left the game after just eight plays due to a torn patellar tendon, possibly ending his 2026 campaign depending on his recovery timeline of 6-12 months. Ekwonu played 950 total offensive snaps at left tackle for Carolina this past season, allowing 40 total quarterback pressures and five sacks in his fourth year in the NFL.

DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), #92 Cincinnati Bengals: Hill posted 66 total tackles with four sacks in his eighth NFL season. Hill capped the regular season with a sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. He finished the year with 29 quarterback pressures forced, which led to 18 hurries, six hits and the four sacks. Cincinnati missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), #34 Los Angeles Rams: Ingle, who spent most of the season on the Rams’ practice squad, logged 17 total special teams snaps in the Rams’ 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers during Wild Card Weekend. He logged one total tackle to help Los Angeles advance the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), #93 Arizona Cardinals: Jones was placed on the Cardinals’ injured reserve with a knee injury in August. He did not play in the 2025 campaign.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), #35 Arizona Cardinals: Knight was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 15. But before he was shut down for the season, Knight posted 82 carries for 269 yards and a career-most four rushing touchdowns, while he added 22 receptions for 31 yards and a score in his return to the NFL active roster after not playing on one in 2024. The tailback appeared in a career-most 12 games in his third professional season on an active roster with the Cardinals alongside Pack Pro quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Arizona missed the playoffs with a 3-14 record in the 2025 campaign.

OL Tim McKay (2019-2024), #68 Washington Commanders: McKay did not appear in a regular season game while he spent the entire campaign on the Commanders practice squad. Washington missed the playoffs with a 5-12 overall record.

OL Dylan McMahon (2019-23), #63 Los Angeles Rams: McMahon did not appear in the Rams’ 34-31 win over the Carolina Panthers during Wild Card Weekend while he spent the entire campaign on the franchise’s practice squad. Los Angeles is set to visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in the Divisional Round.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), #54 Detroit Lions: McNeill posted 14 total tackles with one sack and a forced fumble in 10 appearances in his return from a season-ending knee injury. He logged 23 quarterback pressures this year, including a season-most seven against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Detroit missed the playoffs with a 9-8 overall record.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), #3 Jacksonville Jaguars: Meyers caught one pass for 12 yards in the Jaguars’ 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills during Wild Card Weekend. He was targeted four times in the defeat. The wideout finished the 2025 campaign with 75 receptions for 835 yards and three touchdowns in his time between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), #52 Los Angeles Rams: Murchison recorded eight total tackles and two sacks in 16 appearances with the Rams after not playing in the 2024 campaign. Los Angeles is set to visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon in Wild Card Weekend.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), #53 Indianapolis Colts: Pratt posted 126 total tackles with one forced fumble, two recoveries and an interception in 16 total appearances between his time with the Raiders and Colts. He broke out with 101 tackles across the last 12 games of the season with Indianapolis. The Colts missed the playoffs with an 8-9 overall record.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-2004), #17 Indianapolis Colts: After spending the last five years coaching at Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic, Rivers made his return to the field as an emergency quarterback option for the Colts. He threw for 544 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions on a 63 percent completion rate in his three starts. Indianapolis missed the playoffs with an 8-9 overall record.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), #93 Atlanta Falcons: Street logged 21 total tackles – his most since the 2022 campaign – with two sacks across seven games in his third season with the Falcons.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), #42 Seattle Seahawks: Thomas posted a career-high 96 total tackles with 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception in 17 games with the Seahawks. The linebacker’s breakout year came after he earned the start in each of the final 14 games at weakside linebacker. Seattle earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 14-3 overall record. The Seahawks will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in the Divisional Round.

OL Joe Thuney (2011-15), #62 Chicago Bears: Thuney started at left guard in the Bears’ 31-27 win over the Green Bay Packers during Wild Card Weekend. He allowed a season-high five quarterback pressures, but did not give up a sack, in the victory. Chicago advanced to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in the Divisional Round.

LB Payton Wilson (2018-23), #41 Pittsburgh Steelers: Wilson recorded four total tackles, including two solo stops, with a pass defended in the Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football during Wild Card Weekend. He finished the regular season as Pittsburgh’s leading tackler with 126 total stops, including six for a loss, and two sacks.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-10, finished at Wisconsin), #3 New York Giants: Wilson threw for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions on a 58 percent completion rate in six appearances with the Giants. He was benched in favor of rookie Jackson Dart and spent the rest of the campaign with a 4-13 overall record.

OL Chandler Zavala (2021-22), #62 Carolina Panthers: Zavala logged five starts in six appearances at right guard before being placed on the Panthers’ injured reserve with a calf injury. He allowed nine quarterback pressures, which led to five hurries, two hits and two sacks, this past fall. Carolina lost 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend.