Pack Pros: Former NC State LB Bradley Chubb logs first multi-sack game since 2023

After spending last season on the mend following a severe right knee injury that featured a torn ACL, meniscus and patellar tendon, NC State Pack Pro defensive end Bradley Chubb has returned to full form on the edge for the Miami Dolphins. And his Week 17 performance in the team’s 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved just that.

Chubb logged just three total tackles, but had two sacks and a forced fumble to his credit in the victory. It marked his first multi-sack effort since he recorded a pair against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 31, 2023 — the very game he suffered his season-ending injury.

The Austell, Ga., native has now posted 8.5 sacks this fall, which has helped him earn a possible $900,000 in a performance bonus as long as the Dolphins defense finishes inside the top 20 in points allowed at the end of the season.

While Chubb posted a season-best sack performance in the Dolphins’ win, he wasn’t the only former Wolfpack player in action this weekend. Here’s a look at how each Pack Pro did in their respective NFL games in Week 17.

Pack Pros: NFL Week 17

OT Anthony Belton (played at NC State from 2021-2024), #71 Green Bay Packers: Belton started at right guard in the Packers’ 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. He conceded four quarterback pressures — all went for hurries — in the primetime defeat.

C Garrett Bradbury (2014-18), #65 New England Patriots: Bradbury played 58 snaps as the Patriots’ starting center in the team’s 42-10 win over the New York Jets.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), #7 Arizona Cardinals: Brissett was 21-of-37 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 37-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was sacked four times with a passer rating of 91.3 in the loss.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), #2 Miami Dolphins: Chubb posted three total tackles, including two sacks, in the Dolphins’ 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also logged two quarterback hits in the victory.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), #6 Las Vegas Raiders: Cole logged three punts for 171 total yards in the Raiders’ 34-10 loss to the New York Giants. He placed one kick inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 63 in the defeat.

DL Cory Durden (2021-22), #94 New England Patriots: Durden logged two total tackles, including one for a loss, in the Patriots’ 42-10 win over the New York Jets. He also posted a quarterback hit along New England’s defensive line.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), #79 Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu played 55 total snaps in the Panthers’ 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), #92 Cincinnati Bengals: Hill recorded two total tackles, both solo stops, and a quarterback hit in the Bengals’ 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals and fellow Pack Pro Jacoby Brissett.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), #34 Los Angeles Rams: Ingle is on the Rams’ practice squad. The Rams play on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), #93 Arizona Cardinals: Jones was placed on the Cardinals’ injured reserve with a knee injury in August.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), #35 Arizona Cardinals: Knight was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 15.

OL Tim McKay (2019-2024), #68 Washington Commanders: McKay didn’t play in the Commanders’ 30-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys as he’s a part of the team’s practice squad.

OL Dylan McMahon (2019-23), #63 Los Angeles Rams: McMahon is a practice squad player for the Rams. Los Angeles plays on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), #54 Detroit Lions: McNeill played 14 total snaps in the Lions’ 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He did not record a quarterback pressure or tackle in the middle of Detroit’s defensive line.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), #3 Jacksonville Jaguars: Meyers recorded six receptions for 39 yards on nine targets in the Jaguars’ 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts and fellow Pack Pros Philip Rivers and Germaine Pratt.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), #52 Los Angeles Rams: The Rams play the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), #53 Indianapolis Colts: Pratt posted seven tackles, including five solo stops, in the Colts 23-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also logged two passes defended as Indianapolis fell just short in the division tilt.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-2004), #17 Indianapolis Colts: Rivers was 17-of-30 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Colts’ 23-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also posted one rushing attempt for minus-1 yards in the defeat.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), #93 Atlanta Falcons: Street did not play in the Falcons’ 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, as he’s on the practice squad.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), #42 Seattle Seahawks: Thomas logged five total tackles in the Seahawks’ 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in his homecoming game back in the state in which he grew up and played for NC State in.

OL Joe Thuney (2011-15), #62 Chicago Bears: Thuney played 66 snaps at left guard in the Bears’ 42-38 shootout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

LB Payton Wilson (2018-23), #41 Pittsburgh Steelers: Wilson posted five total tackles, including three solos, in the Steelers’ 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-10, finished at Wisconsin), #3 New York Giants: Wilson, the Giants’ third-string quarterback, did not play in the team’s 34-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

OL Chandler Zavala (2021-22), #62 Carolina Panthers: Zavala is on the Panthers’ injured reserve with a calf injury.