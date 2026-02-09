Pack Pros: Former NC State LB Drake Thomas wins Super Bowl with Seattle Seahawks

Drake Thomas wasn’t sure he’d even make an NFL roster for an entire regular season after he tore his ACL as a rookie in 2023. Fast forward two seasons later, and the former NC State linebacker can add a new title to his football career: Super Bowl Champion.

Thomas, who rose into a starting spot within the Seattle Seahawks’ standout defense in Week 3, started the final 17 games, including the team’s 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday night.

The Wake Forest, N.C., native posted six total tackles, including three solo stops, in the biggest game of his career. Thomas played 32 total snaps at inside linebacker to help Seattle earn its second-ever Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Thomas is the 17th different former Wolfpack player to earn a Super Bowl ring while he helped the Seahawks slow former UNC quarterback Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense for nearly the entire game. He did so by earning everything in his professional career as a former undrafted free agent, who wasn’t guaranteed a thing upon his entry into the league.

“It’s all been a blessing every step of the way. Whether it was good or it was bad, I’m thankful for it. I’ve learned, and I’ve grown from my journey so far in the NFL,” Thomas said before the Super Bowl. “It’s been awesome. Every step of the way has been a huge blessing.”

While Thomas claimed the first Super Bowl ring of his career, he wasn’t the only former NC State player in action in the NFL’s biggest game of the year. Here’s a look at how each Pack Pro fared in the final game of the 2025 season.

Pack Pros: NFL Playoffs – Super Bowl

OT Anthony Belton (played at NC State from 2021-2024), #71 Green Bay Packers: Belton made eight total starts (one at right tackle, seven at right guard) in his rookie season with the Packers. He allowed 29 total quarterback pressures, but did not concede a sack with 25 hurries and four hits credited to him. Green Bay lost to the Chicago Bears 31-27 on Wild Card Weekend to end his first year in the NFL.

C Garrett Bradbury (2014-18), #65 New England Patriots: Bradbury, a veteran center, played all 71 offensive snaps in the Patriots’ 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), #7 Arizona Cardinals: Brissett posted 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 64.9 percent completion rate in 14 games played with the Cardinals. He also accounted for 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown. The journeyman signal-caller spent most of the season as Arizona’s starter with Kyler Murray getting injured early in the season and he did not return to action this fall. Arizona missed the playoffs with a 3-14 record in the 2025 campaign.

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), #2 Miami Dolphins: Chubb recorded 47 total tackles with 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his return from a devastating knee injury that forced him to miss the 2024 season. The standout defensive end logged one multi-sack performance in the penultimate game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record.

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), #6 Las Vegas Raiders: Cole logged 71 punts for 3,379 yards, an average of 47.6 per attempt, with 24 kicks inside the 20-yard line and just four touchbacks this season. His 5.63 touchback percentage marked Cole’s third-lowest of his seven-year NFL career so far. Las Vegas missed the playoffs after finishing with a 3-14 record.

DL Cory Durden (2021-22), #94 New England Patriots: Durden played 38 total snaps in the Patriots’ 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He posted one total tackle in the defeat.

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), #79 Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend. He left the game after just eight plays due to a torn patellar tendon, possibly ending his 2026 campaign depending on his recovery timeline of 6-12 months. Ekwonu played 950 total offensive snaps at left tackle for Carolina this past season, allowing 40 total quarterback pressures and five sacks in his fourth year in the NFL.

DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), #92 Cincinnati Bengals: Hill posted 66 total tackles with four sacks in his eighth NFL season. Hill capped the regular season with a sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18. He finished the year with 29 quarterback pressures forced, which led to 18 hurries, six hits and the four sacks. Cincinnati missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record.

S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), #34 Los Angeles Rams: Ingle, who spent most of the season on the Rams’ practice squad, did not play in the Rams’ 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), #93 Arizona Cardinals: Jones was placed on the Cardinals’ injured reserve with a knee injury in August. He did not play in the 2025 campaign.

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), #35 Arizona Cardinals: Knight was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 15. But before he was shut down for the season, Knight posted 82 carries for 269 yards and a career-most four rushing touchdowns, while he added 22 receptions for 31 yards and a score in his return to the NFL active roster after not playing on one in 2024. The tailback appeared in a career-most 12 games in his third professional season on an active roster with the Cardinals alongside Pack Pro quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Arizona missed the playoffs with a 3-14 record in the 2025 campaign.

OL Tim McKay (2019-2024), #68 Washington Commanders: McKay did not appear in a regular season game while he spent the entire campaign on the Commanders practice squad. Washington missed the playoffs with a 5-12 overall record.

OL Dylan McMahon (2019-23), #63 Los Angeles Rams: McMahon did not appear in the Rams’ 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), #54 Detroit Lions: McNeill posted 14 total tackles with one sack and a forced fumble in 10 appearances in his return from a season-ending knee injury. He logged 23 quarterback pressures this year, including a season-most seven against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Detroit missed the playoffs with a 9-8 overall record.

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), #3 Jacksonville Jaguars: Meyers caught one pass for 12 yards in the Jaguars’ 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills during Wild Card Weekend. He was targeted four times in the defeat. The wideout finished the 2025 campaign with 75 receptions for 835 yards and three touchdowns in his time between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), #52 Los Angeles Rams: Murchison recorded eight total tackles and two sacks in 16 appearances with the Rams after not playing in the 2024 campaign. He was inactive for the Rams’ 31-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), #53 Indianapolis Colts: Pratt posted 126 total tackles with one forced fumble, two recoveries and an interception in 16 total appearances between his time with the Raiders and Colts. He broke out with 101 tackles across the last 12 games of the season with Indianapolis. The Colts missed the playoffs with an 8-9 overall record.

QB Philip Rivers (2000-2004), #17 Indianapolis Colts: After spending the last five years coaching at Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic, Rivers made his return to the field as an emergency quarterback option for the Colts. He threw for 544 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions on a 63 percent completion rate in his three starts. Indianapolis missed the playoffs with an 8-9 overall record.

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), #93 Atlanta Falcons: Street logged 21 total tackles – his most since the 2022 campaign – with two sacks across seven games in his third season with the Falcons.

LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), #42 Seattle Seahawks: Thomas posted six total tackles, including one solo stop, in the Seahawks’ 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams to punch his first-ever ticket to the Super Bowl.

OL Joe Thuney (2011-15), #62 Chicago Bears: Thuney started at left tackle for the first time this season in the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He allowed five quarterback pressures, but none of them went for a sack. Thuney finished the 2025 campaign without allowing a sack in 741 total pass-blocking snaps.

LB Payton Wilson (2018-23), #41 Pittsburgh Steelers: Wilson recorded four total tackles, including two solo stops, with a pass defended in the Steelers’ 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football during Wild Card Weekend. He finished the regular season as Pittsburgh’s leading tackler with 126 total stops, including six for a loss, and two sacks.

QB Russell Wilson (2007-10, finished at Wisconsin), #3 New York Giants: Wilson threw for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions on a 58 percent completion rate in six appearances with the Giants. He was benched in favor of rookie Jackson Dart and spent the rest of the campaign with a 4-13 overall record.

OL Chandler Zavala (2021-22), #62 Carolina Panthers: Zavala logged five starts in six appearances at right guard before being placed on the Panthers’ injured reserve with a calf injury. He allowed nine quarterback pressures, which led to five hurries, two hits and two sacks, this past fall. Carolina lost 34-31 to the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend.