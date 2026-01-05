Pack Pros: LB Drake Thomas shines again to help Seattle Seahawks earn top seed in NFC playoffs
Drake Thomas’ breakout third season in the NFL continued in Week 18 as the Seattle Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Pack Pro linebacker has impressed all season, and he capped the regular season with another quality performance in primetime.
Thomas, a former undrafted free agent, posted five tackles with two passes defended and an interception in Seattle’s 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The tip-drill interception marked his first such takeaway of his NFL career, and it came in a critical top-seed clinching victory for the Seahawks.
The 5-foot-11, 228-pound defender has now racked up a career-high 96 total tackles with 3.5 sacks in his first full season as a starting linebacker under Mike Macdonald. He has excelled down the stretch of the campaign, recording at least five tackles in each of the last seven games, including a 13-stop performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 18.
While Thomas will be a critical piece of the Seahawks’ playoff run in the coming weeks, he wasn’t the only Pack Pro in action this past weekend. Here’s a look at how each of NC State’s NFL players fared in the final week of the regular season.
Pack Pros: NFL Week 18
OT Anthony Belton (played at NC State from 2021-2024), #71 Green Bay Packers: Belton made his sixth straight start at right guard in the Packers’ 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He did not allow a quarterback pressure to earn a season-best 84.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in the regular season finale. Green Bay is the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs.
C Garrett Bradbury (2014-18), #65 New England Patriots: Bradbury did not play in the Patriots’ 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. New England will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), #7 Arizona Cardinals: Brissett was 22-of-31 passing for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the Cardinals’ 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and Pack Pro Tanner Ingle. He also posted three carries for 19 yards in the defeat.
OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), #2 Miami Dolphins: Chubb posted one tackle in the Dolphins’ 38-10 loss to the New England Patriots. He did record two quarterback hits off the edge with Miami.
P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), #6 Las Vegas Raiders: Cole booted six punts for 307 total yards, averaging 51.2 per attempt, in the Raiders’ 14-12 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He placed two kicks inside the 20-yard line with a long of 56 in the victory.
DL Cory Durden (2021-22), #94 New England Patriots: Durden logged three total tackles, including two solo stops, in the Patriots’ 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. He posted a tackle for loss in the victory as well. New England will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), #79 Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu logged 51 snaps as the Panthers’ starting left tackle in the team’s 16-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He allowed three quarterback pressures, all of which were credited as hurries, in the defeat. Carolina is the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs.
DL B.J. Hill Jr. (2014-17), #92 Cincinnati Bengals: Hill posted a team-best eight total tackles, featuring four solo stops, in the Bengals’ 20-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He also had one sack and a quarterback hit along Cincinnati’s defensive front.
S Tanner Ingle (2018-22), #34 Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was promoted from the Rams’ practice squad and posted one tackle in the team’s 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals and Pack Pro Jacoby Brissett. Los Angeles is the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs.
DT Justin Jones (2014-17), #93 Arizona Cardinals: Jones was placed on the Cardinals’ injured reserve with a knee injury in August.
RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), #35 Arizona Cardinals: Knight was placed on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 15.
OL Tim McKay (2019-2024), #68 Washington Commanders: McKay didn’t play in the Commanders’ 24-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles as he’s a part of the team’s practice squad.
OL Dylan McMahon (2019-23), #63 Los Angeles Rams: McMahon is a practice squad player for the Rams. He did not play in the team’s 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles is the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs.
DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), #54 Detroit Lions: McNeil missed the Lions’ 19-16 win over the Chicago Bears due to an abdomen injury.
WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), #3 Jacksonville Jaguars: Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards in the Jaguars’ 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. He posted a long of 17 yards on six targets. Jacksonville is the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.
DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), #52 Los Angeles Rams: Murchison didn’t play in the Rams’ 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles is the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs.
LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), #53 Indianapolis Colts: Pratt posted five total tackles, including two solo stops, in the Colts’ 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans.
QB Philip Rivers (2000-2004), #17 Indianapolis Colts: Rivers was not active for the Colts’ 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans after the team was eliminated from the playoffs last week.
DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), #93 Atlanta Falcons: Street recorded four tackles, including three solo stops, with a sack and a quarterback hit in the Falcons’ 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints.
LB Drake Thomas (2019-22), #42 Seattle Seahawks: Thomas logged five total tackles, including a pair of solo stops, in the Seahawks’ 13-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He also posted two passes defended and an interception in the victory. Seattle is the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
OL Joe Thuney (2011-15), #62 Chicago Bears: Thuney did not play in the Bears’ regular season finale, a 19-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. Chicago is the No. 2 seed in the NFC of the playoffs.
LB Payton Wilson (2018-23), #41 Pittsburgh Steelers: Wilson recorded three total tackles, including one solo stop, in the Steelers’ 26-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh clinched the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
QB Russell Wilson (2007-10, finished at Wisconsin), #3 New York Giants: Wilson, the team’s third-string quarterback, did not play in the Giants’ 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
OL Chandler Zavala (2021-22), #62 Carolina Panthers: Zavala is on the Panthers’ injured reserve with a calf injury.