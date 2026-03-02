Packed recruiting intel: NC State enters mix with new 2026 target, note on 5-star SG Ryan Hampton
NC State men’s basketball is approaching the ACC and NCAA Tournaments in the coming weeks, but Will Wade and general manager Andrew Slater have been busy working to prepare the roster for the 2026 campaign and beyond. Here’s the latest intel on a new 2026 target and a note on five-star shooting guard Ryan Hampton, who will be on campus for an official visit Monday to take in the Wolfpack’s game against No. 1 Duke.