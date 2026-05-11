Packed recruiting intel: NC State moves needle for several priority prospects during May 8 official visits

NC State kicked off its official visit slate earlier than normal this year, setting its first two weekends with priority recruits in early May. It’s a new approach, but one that the Wolfpack seemed to want to be able to set the pace early with prospects before they see other programs over the next month. And, so far, it seems like the new strategy has been rather successful. The Pack was able to make major moves with several targets during his official visit slate this weekend in Raleigh. Here’s the latest intel on where things stand coming out of the critical recruiting weekend.