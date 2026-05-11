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Packed recruiting intel: NC State moves needle for several priority prospects during May 8 official visits

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman41 minutes agofleischman_noah
Dave Doeren
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State kicked off its official visit slate earlier than normal this year, setting its first two weekends with priority recruits in early May. It’s a new approach, but one that the Wolfpack seemed to want to be able to set the pace early with prospects before they see other programs over the next month.  And, so far, it seems like the new strategy has been rather successful. The Pack was able to make major moves with several targets during his official visit slate this weekend in Raleigh. Here’s the latest intel on where things stand coming out of the critical recruiting weekend.

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