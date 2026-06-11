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Packed recruiting intel: The latest on each of NC State’s official visitors ahead of June 12 arrival

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman28 minutes agofleischman_noah
Amir Moore copy 1
Amir Moore (Photo by Chad Simmons)

After hosting a double-digit amount of recruits over its first three official visit weekends, NC State is set to bring in just a few prospects this weekend. The Wolfpack is up to 14 commitments in the cycle, and as its class fills up, those arriving on campus now are all high-priority targets. Let’s take a look at the latest intel on each of the program’s confirmed June 12-14 visitors, including where the Pack stands with them.

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