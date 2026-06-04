Packed recruiting intel: The latest on each of NC State’s official visitors ahead of June 5 arrival
After spending the last two weeks without any official visitors on campus, NC State is set to resume its critical recruiting efforts this weekend. It marks the beginning of a three-week marathon inside the Murphy center with the Wolfpack looking to add to its already 11 total commits. Let’s take a look at the latest intel on each of the program’s confirmed June 5-7 visitors, including where the Pack stands with many of them in the critical recruiting time.