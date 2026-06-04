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Packed recruiting intel: The latest on each of NC State’s official visitors ahead of June 5 arrival

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Gunner Rivers NC State

After spending the last two weeks without any official visitors on campus, NC State is set to resume its critical recruiting efforts this weekend. It marks the beginning of a three-week marathon inside the Murphy center with the Wolfpack looking to add to its already 11 total commits. Let’s take a look at the latest intel on each of the program’s confirmed June 5-7 visitors, including where the Pack stands with many of them in the critical recruiting time.

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