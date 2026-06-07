Peach State 3-star S Alex Scott commits to NC State

NC State’s recruiting momentum has returned. The Wolfpack hadn’t hosted official visitors over the last two weeks, but with its priority targets back on campus this weekend, the program has continued to add commitments to its 2027 class.

The latest addition? A pledge from Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott.

Scott, who also officially visited Louisville and Virginia Tech with a future trip to Kentucky previously set, elected to choose the Pack during his trip to Raleigh this weekend. He announced his decision via a social media post on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back posted 90 total tackles, including 16 for a loss, with five pass breakups and a fumble recovery as a junior as Toombs County finished as the Georgia Class 1A Division I state runner-up.

In addition to a standout junior campaign, Scott has been an integral part of Bulldogs’ secondary his entire high school career. He has logged 269 total tackles, including 96 in a breakout freshman season, while posting an interception, four sacks, 13 pass breakups and 42 stops for a loss. Scott helped Toombs County win the 2024 state championship as a sophomore.

Although his recruitment turned into a battle between regional schools, Scott also held offers from Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others. But as he navigated the recruiting process, the Peach State product knew what he was looking for in a future home at the collegiate level.

“I am looking for a team that is led not only by the coaches, but also by the players,” Scott previously told Rivals. “This is because players tend to have stronger bonds and better relationships when they are coached or corrected by another player.”

It seems like Scott’s official visit proved the Wolfpack fit the criteria he had for a program, not wasting any time to join the program’s recruiting class as a result.

Scott is NC State’s 12th commitment of the 2027 cycle. He joins fellow defensive pledges Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell, South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett three-star linebacker Jake Godfree and Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa.

Offensively, the Wolfpack has picked up commitments from Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham, Southeast Raleigh (N.C.) three-star running back Christian Freeman, Chillicothe (Ohio) three-star offensive tackle Conner Rutherford, Columbus (Ga.) Carver three-star offensive lineman Tre Warren III and Marietta (Ga.) Walton tight end CJ Jordan II.

Additionally, the Wolfpack has a commitment from the nation’s top-ranked kicker Moses Barker, a three-star prospect out of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) Willow Springs.